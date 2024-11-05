Lumoz Unveils esMOZ Airdrop Details And Opens Inquiry, Rewarding Community With 1B Tokens

In Brief Lumoz initiates the esMOZ airdrop, distributing the token to contributors as a reward for their support in the development of the project.

Modular compute layer and Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform Lumoz announced the launch of its airdrop for the esMOZ token, which will be distributed to all contributors as a way to reward the community for their support in the development of Lumoz.

The total supply of tokens is set at 10 billion, with 10%, 1 billion esMOZ tokens, allocated for this airdrop, representing a value of approximately $30 million. The exchange rate for esMOZ to MOZ will be one-to-one, following an unlocking schedule.

The airdrop will focus on early adopters, Lumoz Proof of Work (PoW) and node holders, ecosystem contributors, and active participants from ecosystems such as Ethereum (ETH), Celestia, and the Move Ecosystem.

Specifically, holders of Lumoz Points will receive esMOZ on a one-to-one basis for the points they hold, with users possessing over 500 points also receiving bonus esMOZ airdrops. Additionally, for participants in the Lumoz PoW Testnet, zero-knowledge (ZK) mining will be hosted from November 5th to December 5th, allowing them to earn esMOZ airdrops in proportion to the MOZ test tokens mined during this period. Updated reward details will be accessible on the airdrop page.

Holders of the Lumoz zkVerifier License, as recorded in the October 26th snapshot, will also be eligible for airdrops. Furthermore, Lumoz ecosystem users, including those utilizing Lumoz RaaS services in projects like Merlin Chain, ZKFair, Ultiverse, and Matr1x, will receive direct airdrops. This portion of the airdrop will be divided into two parts: the first part will be directly airdropped to active addresses within the ecosystem, which can be verified on the official airdrop page starting November 5th. The second part will be airdropped to users participating in ecosystem-related activities.

Additionally, active users in ecosystems such as ETH, Celestia, and Move will also be eligible. This includes participants interacting with major decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on Ethereum, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum, over the past six months, stakers in the Celestia network, and active users engaging with leading DeFi projects in the Move ecosystem, primarily Aptos and Sui, within the last six months.

Lumoz To Initiate NFT Activity, Enabling Users To Directly Exchange esMOZ For MOZ

Furthermore, Lumoz has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) section that enables users to exchange a specified amount of esMOZ for MOZ. The NFTs will be categorized into different levels, each providing varying exchange limits for esMOZ. In the future, these NFTs are expected to allow for free circulation, giving users the flexibility to exchange based on their asset management needs.

As a modular hashing power layer and ZK RaaS platform, Lumoz offers computational capabilities for Rollups, ZK machine learning (ZK-ML), and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) verification using PoW mining mechanisms. In the first half of this year, the company completed its Pre-A and strategic financing rounds, raising a total of $14 million from investors, including OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Polygon, and IDG Blockchain.

