Fabric Teams Up With Polygon Labs To Introduce Verifiable Processing Units For Zero-Knowledge Technology

In Brief Polygon Labs partnered with Fabric Cryptography to enhance the adoption of zero-knowledge proofs on the AggLayer.

Development company dedicated to advancing the Polygon ecosystem, Polygon Labs announced a new partnership with Fabric Cryptography, a startup specializing in cryptographic technology. This collaboration aims to enhance the adoption of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) on the AggLayer.

As part of the partnership, Fabric Cryptography will deploy comprehensive end-to-end systems for the Plonky2 and Polygon Plonky3 proving systems. These systems, developed by Polygon Labs’ core developers, are crucial to the zero-knowledge (ZK) technology utilized throughout the Polygon network, including the AggLayer.

Furthermore, Polygon Labs will invest $5 million to acquire VPU-based server systems, becoming the first protocol to make such an investment in these chips.

Fabric provides a custom Verifiable Processing Unit (VPU) designed to support various cryptographic primitives, including generalized Merkle trees and Plonk, among others. This VPU will handle more big-integer operations—900% more—than a typical GPU.

As the world’s first massively parallel, general-purpose processors tailored for cryptography, Fabric’s VPUs are expected to deliver performance far superior to that of commonly used general-purpose CPUs or GPUs.

Each VPU card is equipped with three FC1000 chips. The FC1000 chip is a fully integrated system-on-chip specifically designed to accelerate proof systems throughout their entire lifecycle. It incorporates an on-chip CPU, high memory bandwidth, and advanced cryptographic computing capabilities, featuring 40 custom tiles per chip and 120 tiles per card. Additionally, Fabric’s comprehensive compiler and software stack enable highly efficient and parallelizable workloads, both at the chip level and across the server.

AggLayer Development Poised For Performance Boost, Benefitting From Fabric’s VPUs

Since the AggLayer is still under development and will depend on ZK proofs for its primary functions, there is potential for improvements in speed and efficiency as ZK technology advances. Enhanced hardware will contribute to better performance for the AggLayer. Real-time ZK proving will improve user experience across chains within the AggLayer ecosystem by decreasing finality and overall transaction times.

The AggLayer is a developing interoperability protocol designed to facilitate trustless cross-chain token transfers, message-passing, and more complex operations. It relies on ZKPs to ensure security.

Currently, the AggLayer connects blockchains created with Polygon CDK, a toolkit for building ZK-powered Layer 2 solutions. The protocol aims to offer broad interoperability in the future, accommodating a diverse range of blockchain architectures, including Layer 2 solutions, application-specific blockchains, and non-EVM blockchains.

