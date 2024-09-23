Lumia Initiates Lumia Quests, Allowing Participants To Earn Points Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Lumia launches Quests encouraging users to accumulate points by completing various tasks, which may lead to future incentives.

ZkEVM Layer 2 network, Lumia, announced the launch of Lumia Quests, aimed at engaging its expanding community in preparation for the mainnet launch. Users can accumulate points by completing various tasks, which may lead to future incentives.

The quest program encourages participants to interact with different aspects of the Lumia ecosystem while earning points. By completing tasks such as engaging with social media and learning about major features, users can become more involved in the future of Real-World Assets (RWAs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) on Lumia. These points will help determine eligibility for potential future rewards, promoting deeper community engagement and exciting opportunities.

Lumia stated that the Lumia Quest Points Program will evolve, unveiling new tasks and opportunities as the project transitions from testnet to the mainnet launch.

Introducing Lumia Quests



Earn XP points and climb the leaderboard while exploring our cutting-edge RWA Layer 2 infrastructure.



Join the community driving the next wave of RWA blockchain innovation.



Start now: https://t.co/FiFyNc7oVr

Learn more: https://t.co/C6UzrMa5ac$ORN pic.twitter.com/977YC7yzU9 — Lumia (@BuildOnLumia) September 23, 2024

Lumia Achieves Milestone With Successful Sale Of Over 25,000 HyperNodes

Lumia is a modular Layer 2 network designed to improve liquidity, capital efficiency, and essential infrastructure within DeFi and RWAs. It enables the smooth integration of tokenized physical assets into the digital finance landscape, contributing to the evolution of financial markets.

As tokenized assets such as commodities, financial indices, and real estate gain traction on the blockchain, Lumia aims to serve as a bridge connecting these assets to the broader DeFi ecosystem. With its Layer 2 infrastructure optimized for capital efficiency, it is positioned at the forefront of RWA innovation.

Recently, Lumia successfully conducted a node sale, with over 25,000 HyperNodes purchased by a dedicated community of users and investors. HyperNodes are vital to Lumia’s strategy for managing Data Availability (DA) and liquidity. By utilizing nodes, it addresses key challenges in the blockchain space, ensuring that transaction data is securely stored and readily accessible.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson