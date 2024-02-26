Linekong Interactive Founder Wang Feng Announces Complete Exit, Transfers All Equity and Crypto Investments

In Brief Wang Feng announced the transfer of all his equity holdings in Element to Linekong Interactive Group, a Hong Kong-listed company.

Wang Feng, the founder of Linekong Interactive today announced on platform X that he will transfer all his equity holdings in Element to the Hong Kong-listed company Linekong Interactive Group. The decision aims to integrate NFT assets and GameFi applications platform Element, into the high-quality assets portfolio of Linekong Interactive Group.

Feng’s decision signifies a fundamental shift in his investment strategy, as he declared his intention to refrain from personal equity holdings in crypto projects in the future. Instead, he commited to channeling all investment activities through Linekong Interactive’s assets, marking a bold step towards consolidating the company’s position in the burgeoning crypto market.

“We have officially notified the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to transfer all the equity I hold in Element to the Hong Kong-listed company Linekong Interactive Group Co., Ltd. for free, making Element a part of the high-quality assets held by the listed company. At the same time, I declare that I will no longer hold any equity in Crypto projects in my personal capacity in the future. All my investment paths will be through the assets of Linekong Interactive,” Wang Feng said on X.

With over 2 million transaction wallet addresses, Element has demonstrated remarkable growth — turning losses into profits since the beginning of the year. The platform’s versatility is underscored by its support for various mainstream public chains and second-tier networks, positioning it as a prominent player in the Web3 landscape.

Element Ushers in the New Era of Crypto Governance

Feng’s equity transfer is not merely a financial transaction but a move to catalyze further growth in the crypto space. By integrating Element into Linekong Interactive Group’s assets, Feng aims to stimulate investor interest in launching Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), thereby ushering in a new era of decentralized corporate governance.

Looking ahead, Linekong Interactive Group outlined its priorities in the crypto domain. These include ramping up investment in the LK Venture brand for asset management, enhancing support for Element as an NFT trading platform through increased R&D talent and financial backing, and venturing into Bitcoin mining with investments in EcoPowX.

Feng’s return to Linekong Interactive as CEO last year has paved the way for investments in Web3 projects, aligning with the company’s forward-looking approach. By integrating his extensive Web3 entrepreneurial and investment experience with Linekong Interactive Group’s established legacy in Internet entrepreneurship, Feng positions the company as a formidable player in the crypto market.

