Lido Deploys Community Staking Module On Ethereum, On-Chain Voting Set For Next Week

In Brief Lido announced that the snapshot vote for the Lido Community Staking Module Mainnet Release Setup has passed.

Liquid staking protocol Lido announced that the snapshot vote for the Lido Community Staking Module (CSM) Mainnet Release Setup has passed. The CSM contracts are now deployed on Ethereum and are preparing to go live next week, pending an on-chain Aragon vote following final security checks. If approved, the CSM will soon be operational.

Community stakers are now encouraged to verify eligibility for ‘Early Adoption’ ahead of the mainnet launch. Early Adoption access provides unique incentives for those contributing to Ethereum’s security, highlighting the importance of decentralized participation.

The Early Adoption program allows operators to secure early access to the CSM mainnet, helping them avoid competition from larger staking entities for ETH distributions. Additionally, there is a lowered requirement of 1.5 ETH to run a validator. Participants could potentially generate up to 2.37 times greater rewards per ETH in comparison to conventional solo staking.

Users can verify eligibility and confirm their status through the eligibility checker. In addition to the selected Ethereum solo stakers, a number of groups have also been added to this program, which is the Ethereum solo stakers list created by Rated and StakeCat, the StakeCat’s Gnosis solo stakers list, holders of Obol Techne credentials and Lido OAT, participants in the Performant CSM testnet, and individuals who purchased the Dappnode Home x Lido package prior to September 30th.

What Is Lido Community Staking Module?

The CSM is the first module of the Lido on Ethereum created to enable permissionless entry, allowing any node operator—particularly community stakers, which encompass solo stakers, groups of friends, and amateur operators—to run validators by offering an ETH-based bond.

CSM improves the accessibility of solo staking by integrating EL incentives and smoothing MEV with other Lido modules, allowing CSM Node Operators to earn more stable rewards. The module features a relatively low bond requirement to attract a larger pool of prospective operators. Furthermore, bonds can be accepted in ETH, stETH, or wstETH, with rewards distributed in stETH.

