Business News Report Technology
August 02, 2024

Lido Introduces Institutional-Grade Liquid Staking Solution, Lido Institutional

by
Published: August 02, 2024 at 10:41 am Updated: August 02, 2024 at 10:42 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 02, 2024 at 10:41 am

In Brief

Lido released Lido Institutional, merging reliability crucial for enterprise-grade staking with liquidity needed for institutional strategies.

Lido Introduces Institutional-Grade Liquid Staking Solution, Lido Institutional

Liquid staking protocol Lido announced the launch of Lido Institutional, a liquid staking solution designed for institutional use. This new offering integrates the reliability and security essential for enterprise-grade staking with the liquidity and versatility needed for various institutional strategies. The introduction highlights Lido’s commitment to delivering a high-quality staking solution that meets the rigorous standards of custodians, asset managers, exchanges, and other institutions.

According to the announcement on the social media platform X, the Lido protocol is at present trusted by a number of prominent institutional partners and is recognized as a leading option for institutions interested in Ethereum staking.

Its current total value locked (TVL) exceeds $30 billion, and it offers an annual percentage rate (APR) of 2.9%. The middleware solution supports over 100 decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations and has over 300,000 active wallet addresses. It currently holds $150 million in liquidity within a 2% depth, and more than $10 billion is used as collateral, as per its webpage.

Furthermore, the Lido middleware represents an open-source software and is not required to perform Know Your Customer (KYC) or anti-money laundering (AML) assessments. The technical design of this liquid staking solution is fully non-custodial at the node operator level and is self-managed by users.

Lido: Liquid Staking Platform For Ethereum And Polygon

Lido functions as a liquid staking platform for Ethereum and Polygon. It provides derivative token contracts for liquid staking and additional smart contract infrastructure to support native token staking services. Through its smart contracts, users can stake ETH on Ethereum and ERC-20 MATIC tokens on Polygon, receiving liquid staking derivative tokens in return.

These staked tokens are then used by the protocol to operate validators on the respective networks, thereby supporting the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Its stETH represents a prominent Ethereum liquid staking token (LST) known for its strong security, deep liquidity, and attractive rewards.

Since its launch in 2020, the project has operated without major security incidents and currently facilitates approximately 30% of all ETH staking.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.