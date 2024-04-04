News Report Technology
April 04, 2024

LeverFi Rolls Out OmniZK Protocol To Enhance Bitcoin’s Scalability and Interoperability

Published: April 04, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 04, 2024 at 1:15 pm

In Brief

LeverFi unveiled a secure validation protocol OmniZK designed to expand scalability, logic construction, and interoperability for Bitcoin.

LeverFi Rolls Out OmniZK Protocol To Enhance Bitcoin's Scalability and Interoperability

Decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure network LeverFi (LEVER) unveiled the OmniZK Protocol, a secure validation protocol designed to expand scalability, logic construction, and interoperability for Bitcoin (BTC).

The OmniZK protocol adopts a modular design, providing developers with the flexibility to create conditional, non-custodial Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs)  on the Bitcoin network that are secured by event proofs generated by zkOracles, enhancing security and reliability.

OmniZK supports a wide range of interchain Bitcoin applications, spanning various use cases such as omnichain liquidity management, decentralized asset bridges, cross-chain Bitcoin DeFi markets, and non-custodial BTC liquid staking.

Furthermore, applications built using OmniZK can operate independently from, yet harmoniously with, Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions as they engage and exchange information with Layer 2 networks, but final settlements occur external to these networks.

LeverFi To Bolster BTC and BRC-20 Ecosystem, Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for 2024

LeverFi operates as a DeFi infrastructure and innovation network that provides unique solutions within the DeFi sector. LeverFi currently oversees OmniZK, a launchpad for BRC-20 projects known as LeverPro, and the LeverTrade trading platform.

In outlining its roadmap for 2024, LeverFi is focused on developing the BTC and BRC-20 ecosystem. This includes the launch of the BRC-20 LVR token for trading and the introduction of a Layer 2 protocol powered by zero-knowledge technology, designed for token launches and on-chain DeFi activities. These initiatives are among several upgrades and releases planned for the year ahead.

Last year, Web3 investment firm DWF Labs invested $2 million in the platform, subject to a lock-in and release period spanning two years. Additionally, LeverFi has secured an additional $2 million in over-the-counter (OTC) commitments.

Recently, LeverFi has partnered with Elfin Games, a project incubated by Binance. This collaboration aims to introduce GameFi experiences and token utilities within the BTC and BRC-20 ecosystem. LeverFi users will have the opportunity to utilize LEVER tokens for acquiring land within the Elfin Metaverse, offering enhanced engagement and utility options within the gaming space.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

