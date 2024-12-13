en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
December 13, 2024

Lagrange Rolls Out Infinite Proving Layer, Expanding Decentralized Proofs To ZK Rollups

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 13, 2024 at 7:51 am Updated: December 13, 2024 at 10:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2024 at 7:51 am

In Brief

Lagrange has announced the launch of Infinite Proving Layer, expanding its ZK Prover Network to enable proof generation for ZK rollups.

Lagrange Rolls Out Infinite Proving Layer, Expanding Decentralized Proofing To ZK Rollups

First production-ready network, Lagrange announced the launch of its Infinite Proving Layer, extending its ZK Prover Network to facilitate proof generation for ZK rollups. This builds on Lagrange’s existing offerings, including the ZK Coprocessor and State Committee.

With this new addition, Lagrange now enables proof generation for a wide range of applications—covering rollups, decentralized applications, coprocessors, and interoperability. The Infinite Proving Layer allows for the generation of proofs at the internet scale, supporting the idea that everything can be proven. This expansion of the ZK Prover Network is designed to address challenges faced by rollups and promote the adoption and utility of zero-knowledge technology.

Initially, Lagrange will provide proof generation for AltLayer and Caldera, two prominent rollup-as-a-service platforms. Soon, Lagrange will also support proof generation for well-known ZK rollup frameworks, such as ZKsync, Polygon CDK, and Scroll’s zkEVM stack.

Key Features Of Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network

Lagrange’s design is modular, allowing it to support multiple independent subnetworks, each with dedicated bandwidth. These subnetworks collectively form a “prover network of prover networks.” This modular structure enables any blockchain, rollup, or application to connect via customizable standards, providing developers with the flexibility to scale without encountering bottlenecks or I/O limitations. Essentially, Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network facilitates the generation of dynamic, infinitely scalable proofs for a wide range of use cases, including large-scale rollup ecosystems.

The architecture of the ZK Prover Network uniquely enables it to handle the scale and complexity of proof generation required for large rollup ecosystems. By utilizing a modular network of subnetworks, Lagrange ensures that any blockchain, rollup, or application can access the proving resources it needs without encountering bottlenecks or central gatekeeping. 

Each subnetwork is allocated dedicated bandwidth, supporting diverse proving demands and allowing Lagrange to efficiently power even the largest rollup ecosystems. Additionally, the Lagrange ZK Prover Network supports a range of heterogeneous proving needs, both across the entire network and within each subnetwork. This includes compatibility with different proof systems, such as Boojum, Plonky3, or Plonky2, while maintaining standardized and high-performance proof generation. This adaptability ensures the system can scale to meet ecosystem requirements while allowing provers to specialize and operate efficiently.

Currently, the Lagrange ZK Prover Network includes over 85 top-tier institutional operators on EigenLayer, each running multiple provers to support proof generation. These operators commit to delivering proofs within specific timeframes, ensuring the continuous availability of proofs from the network. Cost efficiency is maintained through the use of bare-metal instances, economies of scale, and Lagrange’s Double Auction Resource Allocation (DARA) mechanism in the prover marketplace. A key challenge of working with ZK technology is managing the complexities of a distributed proving system, but Lagrange simplifies this by handling the details and offering a unified interface for proof generation requests. By integrating with Lagrange’s network, partners can easily outsource proof generation, allowing them to focus on their core business while Lagrange manages the underlying infrastructure.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024

China Takes the Lead in Pharmaceutical Data Analytics as Global Market Expands

by Victoria d'Este
December 13, 2024

From Circle and Binance to Avelacom and CryptoStruct: This Week’s Top Crypto Partnerships

by Victoria d'Este
December 13, 2024

Astar Network Launches ‘Astar Surge’, Enabling Users To Lock ASTR And Earn Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024

From Circle and Binance to Avelacom and CryptoStruct: This Week’s Top Crypto Partnerships

by Victoria d'Este
December 13, 2024

Astar Network Launches ‘Astar Surge’, Enabling Users To Lock ASTR And Earn Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024

LayerZero Foundation Announces Protocol Fee Switch Referendum Set For December 20

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’
Business News Report Technology
Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024
China Takes the Lead in Pharmaceutical Data Analytics as Global Market Expands
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
China Takes the Lead in Pharmaceutical Data Analytics as Global Market Expands
by Victoria d'Este
December 13, 2024
From Circle and Binance to Avelacom and CryptoStruct: This Week’s Top Crypto Partnerships
Digest Business Markets Software Technology
From Circle and Binance to Avelacom and CryptoStruct: This Week’s Top Crypto Partnerships
by Victoria d'Este
December 13, 2024
Astar Network Launches ‘Astar Surge’, Enabling Users To Lock ASTR And Earn Rewards
News Report Technology
Astar Network Launches ‘Astar Surge’, Enabling Users To Lock ASTR And Earn Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.