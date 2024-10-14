en en
October 14, 2024

KuCoin Launches 150,000 PUFFER Campaign To Celebrate Token Listing

Alisa Davidson
Published: October 14, 2024 at 5:52 am Updated: October 14, 2024 at 5:52 am
Edited and fact-checked: October 14, 2024 at 5:52 am

In Brief

To celebrate the listing of Puffer Finance’s token, KuCoin is offering 150,000 PUFFER to users for engaging in activities in a new campaign.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced a campaign to celebrate the listing of Puffer Finance’s PUFFER token, offering a total prize pool of 150,000 PUFFER tokens to eligible users.

PUFFER is the governance token for Puffer Finance and the UniFi ecosystem, designed to empower users in decision-making processes such as fee management and the selection of operators.

Participants can engage in various activities to qualify for rewards. The PUFFER GemSlot Carnival invites users to complete simple tasks for a share of the 75,000 PUFFER prize pool. This campaign is currently active and will run until October 21st. For the initial task, registered users who achieve a net deposit of 500 PUFFER on KuCoin will be eligible to receive up to 300 tickets. Additionally, users can earn 400 PUFFER tickets for every $200 worth of PUFFER spot trading activity conducted on KuCoin.

The Affiliates Special Event offers a total of 30,000 PUFFER as prizes for KuCoin affiliate members who invite users to trade PUFFER on the platform. This activity is currently ongoing and will conclude on October 24th.

Affiliates who invite users to trade PUFFER and achieve a trading volume of $10,000 on KuCoin will be eligible to share a 10,000 PUFFER prize pool, distributed in correspondence with the total trading volume. Additionally, affiliates can invite new users to register on KuCoin, for each invitee who completes the necessary tasks, the affiliate will earn 3 PUFFER. Newly invited users who complete their registration and know-your-customer verification will each get a reward of 6 PUFFER.

Furthermore, affiliates who invite trading users to KuCoin will also have the opportunity to share a separate 10,000 PUFFER prize pool based on the number of users they invite. They will receive an additional 25 PUFFER for each new trading user they bring on board. To qualify for rewards, invited users must trade over $500 in PUFFER throughout the event period.

KuCoin Rewards Users For Running Bot, Sign Ups And Active Trading  

Another ongoing activity allows users to participate in a PUFFER Trading Bot campaign for a chance to win a share of 25,000 PUFFER. This campaign is set to conclude on October 21st.

In the first pool, users will be randomly chosen to share a 10,000 PUFFER prize pool if their accumulated investment from PUFFER-USDT trading bots reaches $500. Eligible trading bots include AI Spot Trend, Spot Grid, Spot Martingale, Infinity Grid, DCA, and Smart Rebalance. The second pool provides an opportunity for the top ten accounts with the highest PUFFER trading volume accumulated from their KuCoin trading bots to qualify for a share of a 15,000 PUFFER prize pool.

Finally, the Community Trading Sprint activity will allocate 20,000 PUFFER in rewards to participants. During the campaign, the first four hundred newly registered KuCoin users who sign up and finalize KYC verification will have the opportunity to get 25 tokens each. Additionally, KuCoin users who share a screenshot of a PUFFER trading transaction worth $100 in the KuCoin Telegram Community with the hashtag #PUFFER and their KuCoin UID will have a chance to share in a separate 10,000 PUFFER prize pool.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

