SCOR On Sweet Unveils Flappy Racquet Mini-Game Featuring Leading Tennis Players Ahead Of Wimbledon

In Brief SCOR on Sweet has launched Flappy Racquet, a Web3 mini-game that combines arcade-style tennis gameplay with in-game earnings redeemable for real-world athlete rewards and experiences.

Within the Web3 mini-app ecosystem, SCOR on Sweet has introduced a new mini-game titled Flappy Racquet, coinciding with the start of Wimbledon. Drawing inspiration from the widely recognized Flappy Bird, this release adds an arcade-style element to tennis gameplay, allowing users to play as animated versions of professional tennis players. Players can enhance their performance and accumulate Gems, which may later be converted into SCOR for use on tangible tennis-related merchandise, access to experiences with professional players, additional game features, and more.

Flappy Racquet debuts with plans to expand its character lineup through a licensing arrangement with Winners Alliance. The game will feature several high-profile tennis professionals, such as Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka, Zhizhen Zhang, Barbora Krejcikova, Alexander Bublik, Naomi Osaka, Tommy Paul, Jasmine Paolini, Arthur Fils, and Marketa Vondrousova, among others. Each athlete includes specific in-game advantages when owned by a player, offering unique gameplay mechanics and improved leaderboard positioning.

The launch is strategically aligned with Wimbledon, a major international tennis event, and emphasizes the involvement of well-known tennis figures. Barbora Krejcikova is the current singles titleholder and has also won doubles in previous years. Marketa Vondrousova secured the championship in 2023. Nick Kyrgios, a past finalist, is recognized for his dynamic style, while Aryna Sabalenka, who finished the 2024 season as the world’s top-ranked player, has consistently performed strongly at the tournament.

Players who acquire these characters will soon be able to integrate them into the mini-games, enhancing gameplay and further increasing their potential to earn Gems, which are expected to be convertible into SCOR in the near future.

Flappy Racquet Enables In-Game Earnings Redeemable For Exclusive Athlete Experiences And Rewards

“This is what SCOR on Sweet is all about — taking the sports we love and turning them into rewarding, competitive, and addictingly fun mini-games,” said Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet, in a written statement. “With Flappy Racquet, we’re combining nostalgia, elite athlete IP, and real-world rewards into a single experience. Whether you’re a diehard tennis fan, a Web3 degen, or just someone who loves to compete, this is going to hit,” he added.

Through Sweet’s partnership with Winners Alliance, in-game SCOR earnings can be exchanged within the SCOR on Sweet marketplace for access to limited-edition items. These include autographed and game-worn apparel, virtual interactions with professional tennis players, and various exclusive experiences developed in coordination with Winners Alliance.

“Our mission has always been to put athletes first, and this partnership with Sweet helps us deliver new value to tennis players and fans alike,” said Manny Redruello, Winners Alliance VP of Games. “SCOR is more than a game — it’s a platform that celebrates the individual talents of the best tennis players in the world to create visibility and economic opportunity for the athletes and fun, interactive experiences for their global fanbases,” he added.

Flappy Racquet has officially launched within the SCOR on Sweet mini-app and is accessible through Telegram, as well as on web and mobile platforms.

