Perplexity Introduces ‘Max’ Subscription Featuring Unlimited Labs Tools Availability And Early Access To New Products

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Perplexity has launched the “Max” subscription, offering unlimited access to Labs tools, early access to new products and advanced models, and priority support.

Creators of the AI-driven search engine Perplexity have introduced their latest subscription tier, “Max,” designed to offer extensive AI productivity and early access to the platform’s newest features. This premium plan is priced at $200 per month and is now accessible on both web and iOS platforms. Users, whether new or existing, can upgrade to this subscription through the settings.

The new subscription tier provides unlimited access to Perplexity’s Labs tools, which enable users to bring a wide range of ideas to life. Since the introduction of Labs, Pro subscribers have utilized these advanced orchestration tools to develop dashboards, spreadsheets, presentations, web applications, and more. With the Perplexity Max subscription, users benefit from unrestricted monthly usage of Labs, allowing for greater productivity and creative potential.

Additionally, Perplexity Max offers early access to upcoming products, including the Comet browser. This subscription tier is the quickest way for users to experience the latest features and innovations from Perplexity. For example, Max subscribers will be the first to access Comet, a newly developed browser designed to serve as a powerful assistant for all online activities. The company also plans to introduce more premium data sources and exclusive benefits from leading brands, available only to Max subscribers.

Perplexity Max grants access to top-level advanced AI models such as OpenAI’s o3-pro and Claude Opus 4, with new cutting-edge models to be added as they become available. Subscribers who require the most advanced AI capabilities for their work also receive priority customer support as part of the Max subscription.

Introducing Perplexity Max. Our most valuable subscription tier yet.



Built for those who demand more, Max gets you unlimited Labs queries,

access to a broader suite of frontier models, and early access to products like Comet. pic.twitter.com/suLzQNS6Q8 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) July 2, 2025

Perplexity Max To Meet Advanced Research And Analysis Needs Of Professionals

Perplexity Max is tailored for professionals requiring unrestricted access to in-depth analytical tools, content creators and writers who depend on extensive research functions, business strategists engaged in competitive intelligence and market analysis, and academic researchers handling complex, multi-dimensional projects.

The Perplexity Pro plan, priced at $20 per month, remains available and offers substantial usage limits suitable for the majority of users. Meanwhile, the Enterprise Pro plan continues to serve organizations by providing team management capabilities, enhanced security features, and integrations with internal knowledge bases. An Enterprise version of Perplexity Max, featuring unlimited Labs queries, is planned for release in the near future.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson