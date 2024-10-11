Gate.io To List PUFFER For Trading And Launch Token Mining On October 14

In Brief Gate.io plans to list Puffer Finance’s token and host a mining event, allowing users to stake GT or PUFFER to earn project tokens.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it will list Puffer Finance‘s PUFFER token, with trading set to begin at 20:00 UTC+8 on October 14th.

Alongside the listing of PUFFER for trading, Gate.io will also host a PUFFER mining event on its Startup Mining platform. It will provide users with the chance to earn project tokens as rewards by staking either GT or PUFFER. A total of 1.5 million PUFFER will be allocated for this campaign, which is scheduled to start at 20:00 UTC+8 on October 14th and continue until 20:00 UTC+8 on October 21st.

Startup Mining is a new platform that allows users to engage in staking or providing liquidity while earning new project tokens as rewards. By staking designated tokens, users can participate in the early phases of projects and earn token rewards.

Notably, the PUFFER mining event will incorporate the latest “Multi-Mining” feature of Startup Mining. It enables users to generate multiple new token rewards by holding a single asset across different staking pools simultaneously. This approach allows users to manage their assets more effectively and flexibly, enhancing their earning opportunities and maximizing their returns. Currently, Startup Mining supports “Multi-Mining” for GT holders.

What Is Puffer Finance?

It has emerged as a key innovator in Ethereum infrastructure, specializing in advanced rollup solutions known as Based Rollups, which are supported by liquidity restaking (LRT) and pre-confirmation technology AVS. Through products like Puffer UniFi Rollup and Puffer UniFi AVS, the project aims to support the decentralization of Ethereum while maintaining credible neutrality.

PUFFER is a governance token of Puffer Finance that will enable the community to take part in governance decisions, such as setting protocol parameters, determining fees, and establishing security measures.

The total token supply is 1 billion, and its initial supply of 102.3 million. The distribution plan includes 40% allocated for ecosystem and community initiatives, 13% for airdrops, 1% for Ethereum core development, 20% for early contributors and advisors, and 26% for investors.

Recently, Puffer Finance has announced plans to conduct PUFFER airdrop, with a claiming window set to open next week.

