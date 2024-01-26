Business News Report
January 26, 2024

Krutrim Raises $50M Funding to Become India’s First AI Unicorn

by
Published: January 26, 2024 at 10:49 am Updated: January 26, 2024 at 10:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 26, 2024 at 10:49 am

In Brief

Krutrim raised $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion to accelerate the company’s mission to change the AI landscape and expand globally.

Krutrim Raises $50M Funding to Become India’s First AI Unicorn

India’s AI firm Krutrim raised $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion today in a funding round led by Matrix Partners. With this funding, Krutrim becomes the first AI unicorn from India. According to the company, the funds will accelerate its mission to change the AI landscape, drive innovation, and expand its reach globally.

The company, Krutrim Si Designs was launched in April 2023 and is spearheaded by Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Indian ride-hailing company Ola. Moreover, Matrix Partners India led the funding round, the same firm that backed Aggarwal’s previous ventures, Ola Cabs and Ola Electric.

“India has to build its own AI, and at Krutrim, we are fully committed towards building the country’s first complete AI computing stack,” Ola’s Aggarwal said in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce the successful closure of our first funding round, which not only validates the potential of Krutrim’s innovative AI solutions but also underscores the confidence investors have in our ability to drive meaningful change out of India for the world.”

Krutrim, which translates to “artificial” in Sanskrit, is working on large language models (LLMs). The company’s flagship offerings, Krutrim Base and Krutrim Pro represent a leap forward in AI technology. Trained on a vast corpus of data, including a significant representation of Indian languages and cultural nuances, these models have advanced capabilities in text, audio, image, and video processing.

The Krutrim team claims that the AI model surpasses GPT-4 in Indic language support. The model’s ability to understand and generate output in 20 Indian languages, outperforms its global counterparts.

Krutrim’s Expansion and Future Developments

Krutrim said it will operate as a separate entity within the Ola Group and will not use data from other Ola businesses to train its AI models. Ola plans to integrate Krutrim across its group companies by leveraging the technology for various processes like sales, service, and support. Looking ahead, Krutrim plans to integrate its AI solutions across Ola Group companies by March 2024.

The company is set to introduce a voice-enabled conversational AI assistant, similar to OpenAI‘s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, fluent in multiple Indian languages. This beta version of the assistant is scheduled for release to consumers in February 2024, with APIs tailored for developers and enterprises to follow suit.

Moreover, the company intends to develop its silicon chips optimized for AI computing, aligning with a broader strategy to establish a robust AI infrastructure. Krutrim’s vision encompasses indigenous data centers, server computing, edge computing, and supercomputers, positioning it as a frontrunner in AI-driven technological advancements.

Founded by Aggarwal, Krutrim marks his third venture alongside successful entities like Ola and Ola Electric, both prominent players in India’s ride-hailing and EV markets.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

AI’s Democratization is Reshaping Generative AI Development, says Wix’s Head of Data Science Guild

by Victor Dey
January 26, 2024

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Net Outflow of $158M on 9th Day, GBTC Outflows Reach $429M 

by Victor Dey
January 25, 2024

Cryptomeria Capital on Track to Close $50M VC Fund to Support the Next Wave of Innovation in Web3 Space

by Victor Dey
January 23, 2024

Immutable Teams Up with Endless Clouds to Launch Web3 Games ‘Treeverse’ and ‘Capsule Heroes’

by Kumar Gandharv
January 23, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Estonian Government Approves Extradition of HashFlare Founders to US, Overrules Court Block

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

Placeholder Partner Chris Burniske Predicts Bitcoin Price Might Drop to $30K-$36K Range

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

Polyhedra Network Teams Up with EigenLayer to Launch Double Pledge Mechanism for Bitcoin zkBridge

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version

by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Estonian Government Approves Extradition of HashFlare Founders to US, Overrules Court Block
Business News Report
Estonian Government Approves Extradition of HashFlare Founders to US, Overrules Court Block
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
Placeholder Partner Chris Burniske Predicts Bitcoin Price Might Drop to $30K-$36K Range
Markets News Report
Placeholder Partner Chris Burniske Predicts Bitcoin Price Might Drop to $30K-$36K Range
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
Polyhedra Network Teams Up with EigenLayer to Launch Double Pledge Mechanism for Bitcoin zkBridge
News Report Technology
Polyhedra Network Teams Up with EigenLayer to Launch Double Pledge Mechanism for Bitcoin zkBridge
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version
News Report Technology
Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions on Mainnet Test Version
by Alisa Davidson
January 26, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.