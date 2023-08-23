Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 7:04 am Updated: Aug 23, 2023 at 7:04 am
by Danil Myakin
In Brief

Kaiber has introduced text and image-based AI video generation, catering to users seeking versatile video creation solutions.

The platform offers 40 seconds of free trial access, reiterating the free trial period after a temporary suspension due to abuse and fraudulent activities.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kaiber has introduced an innovative stride by unveiling text and image-based AI video generation. The company’s new offering marks a noteworthy advancement in the field, catering to users seeking versatile video creation solutions. The services are accessible through the Kaiber platform, and each video can span up to a substantial duration of 4 minutes.

In a move that is likely to resonate with users, Kaiber has once again extended the opportunity for trial access to its services. Users can now experience a taste of the technology with a free trial duration of 40 seconds per video. This reiteration of free trial access is noteworthy, especially in light of the temporary suspension of free services back in May.

The company’s decision to temporarily curtail free user creations stems from a commitment to ensure the quality and reliability of their product. While this choice was not without its challenges, it reflects Kaiber’s dedication to upholding a world-class standard for its offerings. Acknowledging the importance of its compact team, Kaiber highlights the necessity of this decision to maintain their commitment to excellence.

Kaiber AI Video Generation Examples:

An underlying reason for this decision was the prevalence of abuse and fraudulent activities within the free trial system. Kaiber witnessed a staggering tenfold surge in instances of trial abuse and billing spam scams. To counteract this, the company identified scammers masquerading as genuine users, thereby negatively impacting the experience of paying customers. The consequences were amplified latency and reduced video generation speed, factors that stood in direct contrast to the company’s commitment to providing efficient and high-quality services.

In response, Kaiber has taken proactive measures to combat fraud, including bolstering their fraud detection mechanisms. Additionally, the company is actively working towards integrating PayPal as an available payment method, underscoring their commitment to streamlining billing processes while enhancing user experience. Alongside these efforts, Kaiber has implemented undisclosed measures to safeguard the integrity of their platform.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

