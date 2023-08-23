Skywaylab Introduces AI-Powered Character Generation Tool Animart for Photoshop and After Effects

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 4:45 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The Animart plugin for Photoshop offers automated character creation and background generation, allowing for faster creations in various styles.

The tool also includes character generation based on artist sketches and prompts.


Skywaylab, a design and development studio, has recently launched the AI-powered plugin, Animart, for Photoshop and After Effects. By utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, this tool automates the tedious and time-consuming aspects of character creation and animation. It streamlines the workflow, allowing designers and artists to focus more on their creative vision and less on technicalities. Additionally, it offers a wide range of customizable options, ensuring that each character can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of any project.

Animart can significantly reduce the time and effort required for creating complex characters and animations. What used to take three days, can now be accomplished in mere seconds. Previously, artists had to spend considerable time designing characters, adjusting their body proportions, and creating multiple art variations. This new AI-powered tool streamlines the entire process, enabling artists to focus on other aspects of their work.

The plugin is capable of generating automated characters and backgrounds in various styles such as Anime, Cartoon, Fantasy, Low3D, Neon, Mosaic, RetroSciFi, Vector, and Splashart. It also offers features like automatic character generation, character generation based on the artist’s sketches and simple prompts, and generation of art according to the artist’s sketch and prompt.

After Effects tool, still in development, is poised to eliminate the painstaking process of character animation, significantly speeding up workflow for artists and designers.

The tool has already been approved and endorsed by Adobe, and it has proved to be an invaluable time-saving solution for many artists, as stated by the founders of Skywaylab:

“We first developed the tool for ourselves, but soon realized that it had the potential to help many others. We decided to release the tool for everyone and are now working on expanding its functionality for After Effects users. We are excited to see how this innovation will transform the world of character generation and animation.”

