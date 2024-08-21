Jupiter To Review Workgroups, LFG, And Platform Strategy In Coming Month

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Jupiter will hold retrospectives focusing on workgroups, the LFG launchpad, platform strategy, and overall progress within the Jupiverse.

Founder of the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, Meow unveiled in a post on the social media platform X that the platform will hold a series of four retrospectives during the upcoming month. These retrospectives will focus on workgroups (WGs), the LFG launchpad, platform strategy, and overall progress within the Jupiverse.

Each retrospective will assess progress and results and include brainstorming sessions to identify future directions for the community. This approach is aimed at addressing key questions and preparing for a fresh start ahead of Token2049 and Breakpoint conferences scheduled for late September.

The platform offers a variety of exchange services, such as a Swaps tool, a Payments API for defining output token amounts, Limit Orders, and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) options. Its native governance token, JUP, enables users to take part in the approval, sanctioning, as well as voting procedures associated with all operational facets of the DEX aggregator.

I’ll be doing 4 retrospections in 4 weeks – likely WGs, LFG, Platform Strategy and overall Jupiverse Progress.



In each of these retrospections, I’ll try to articulate my worldview, evaluate progress/results and also brainstorm how to move forward as a community.



By doing so, we… — meow 喵 (@weremeow) August 21, 2024

Jupiter has recently been focused on improving its services and safeguarding community members and the ecosystem. It has been working on enhancing dynamic slippage and gas calculations, and optimizing maximum gas settings to help users execute transactions at the lowest possible costs without impacting others. Additionally, it has developed improved heuristics for dynamic slippage, introduced a “yolo mode” for easy switching, and implemented alerts for when maximum gas limits are too low throughout periods of high congestion, among other advancements.

According to the most recent update, Jupiter has launched a referral program and introduced a grant system aimed at promoting the platform, Jupiter DAO, and the broader Solana ecosystem.

The platform is inviting applications from Solana creators and has announced plans to make the LFG Launchpad more permissionless. Additionally, Jupiter plans to conduct a 30% supply burn in the next six months and to implement Dynamic Slippage V2.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson