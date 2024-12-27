Jupiter Prepares For Token Distribution In January, Plans 700M JUP Airdrop

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Jupiter has announced details of “Jupuary” JUP token distribution, scheduled for January, during which a total of 700 million JUP tokens will be distributed among users.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter announced details of its upcoming “Jupuary” JUP token distribution, scheduled for January. According to the release, a total of 700 million JUP tokens will be distributed among users.

Of this total, 500 million JUP tokens are allocated to users, with 425 million designated for regular users and 75 million set aside for stakers. Additionally, 200 million JUP tokens will be distributed between two groups: “carrots,” who will receive 50-200 JUP per wallet, and “good cats,” whose allocations will depend on the number of applications received.

Eligible users include anyone who interacts with Jupiter products, provided they meet the minimum activity thresholds. For swap users, the threshold is set at a minimum of 1,000 in swap volume, corresponding to around 2 million wallets out of a total of 10 million. Expert traders, including users of perpetual contracts, limit orders (LO), and dollar-cost averaging (DCA), must meet activity thresholds as well, with about 320,000 wallets out of 650,000 eligible.

The distribution is divided into five tiers for swap users. The volume required per tier has increased from the previous “Jupuary” event due to higher trading volumes and more wallets participating. Users who qualify with 14 million in volume will receive 20,000 JUP per wallet, while those with 3 million will receive 10,000 JUP per wallet. Users with 500,000 in volume will receive 3,000 JUP per wallet, users with 29,000 will receive 250 JUP per wallet, and those with 800 in volume will receive 50 JUP per wallet. Expert traders who meet the minimum threshold will receive an additional allocation based on their activity.

Jupiter DAO stakers and voters are divided into two groups. All stakers will be rewarded, with those who participate in voting receiving an additional bonus. The total number of eligible staked wallets is capped at 650,000, and stakers are expected to receive 0.1 JUP for each JUP staked. Super voters, with around 66,000 eligible wallets, will receive 0.3 JUP per 1 JUP staked.

Jupiter also outlined the distribution for “carrots,” with users receiving 50-200 JUP per wallet for claiming and staking via JUP Mobile. Ongoing participation incentives are planned for long-term users. “Good cats” will be able to apply for their share in January.

Jupuary 2025 🪐



Here is the first Overview of the upcoming Jupuary distribution.



Team decided to go with a split between Users & Stakers and Carrots & Good Cats.



This way we are trying to appreciate everyone in the Jupiverse!



Note: This is a Draft, Subject to change 💡 pic.twitter.com/mbGNy3QxSe — Jupiter Uplink (@jup_uplink) December 26, 2024

What Are Jupiter And JUP?

Jupiter is a DEX liquidity aggregator operating on the Solana blockchain, offering an alternative to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Launched in 2021 by developer Meow, it aggregates liquidity from various DEXs and automated market makers (AMMs), including Raydium, Serum, Orca, Saber, Penguin, Mercurial, and Supernova. This aggregation helps users achieve the best token swap prices, similar to the functionality provided by 1Inch on Ethereum.

JUP is an Ethereum-based token designed for a project that aims to make blockchain technology more accessible and secure for users. It also serves as the governance token for the project’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing holders to participate in important ecosystem decisions and initiatives.

The JUP tokenomics model sets the total supply cap at 10 billion tokens. Of this total, 50% is allocated for distribution to the Jupiter community via airdrops and other community-focused initiatives. The remaining 50% is reserved for the project team and operational requirements, with the team’s allocation subject to a vesting schedule.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson