en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report
October 17, 2024

Jupiter Rolls Out ‘Ape Pro’, Memecoin Trading Terminal For Solana

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 17, 2024 at 11:04 am Updated: October 17, 2024 at 11:04 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 17, 2024 at 11:04 am

In Brief

Jupiter launches Ape Pro, a terminal for memecoin trading on Solana, providing users with real-time token streaming, advanced data, and more.

Jupiter Rolls Out 'Ape Pro', Memecoin Trading Terminal For Solana

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter launched Ape Pro, a dedicated terminal for memecoin trading on Solana.

This new platform aims to enhance the memecoin trading experience by providing users with several benefits, including real-time streaming of new tokens, advanced data and charting tools, and optimized protection against miner extractable value (MEV) attacks, ensuring that users are not negatively impacted by trading strategies like “sandwiching.” Additionally, Ape Pro features real-time transaction data and is optimized for mobile use.

The development of Ape Pro involved collaboration with early access users and partners who contributed feedback throughout the process. In appreciation of their support, these early users will receive exclusive referral links, which are not yet available to the public. Users who access the platform through these links will benefit from a 10% discount on platform fees, according to the platform’s announcement.

Jupiter Unveils Metropolis API Platform, Simplifying Access To Liquidity On Solana 

It is a decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity aggregator operating on Solana, positioning itself as an  alternative to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Launched in 2021 by developer, Meow, it aggregates liquidity from DEXs and automated market makers (AMMs), encompassing Raydium, Serum, Orca, Saber, Penguin, Mercurial, and Supernova. This aggregation allows users to achieve the best token swap prices, akin to the functionality provided by 1Inch on Ethereum.

Currently, Jupiter offers a range of services, including a swaps tool, a payments API that specifies output token amounts, limit orders, and options for dollar-cost averaging (DCA). Meanwhile, the platform’s native token, JUP, empowers community members to participate in governance processes, such as approvals and voting on different operational aspects of Jupiter.

Recently, the platform introduced the Metropolis application programming interface (API) Platform, which consists of a collection of liquidity APIs aimed at simplifying access to liquidity on the Solana blockchain. This suite includes three key liquidity APIs: the Token API, the Price API, and the Swap API.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Enters Period Of High Volatility As US Election Approaches

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Kraken Introduces Wrapped Bitcoin, Now Available On Ethereum And OP Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Orderly Network Unveils Omnichain Orderbook On Solana, Facilitating Limitless Trading

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Blockaid: Ambient Finance Front-End Suspected To Be Hacked

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital: Bitcoin Enters Period Of High Volatility As US Election Approaches

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Kraken Introduces Wrapped Bitcoin, Now Available On Ethereum And OP Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Orderly Network Unveils Omnichain Orderbook On Solana, Facilitating Limitless Trading

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

Blockaid: Ambient Finance Front-End Suspected To Be Hacked

by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QCP Capital: Bitcoin Enters Period Of High Volatility As US Election Approaches
Markets News Report
QCP Capital: Bitcoin Enters Period Of High Volatility As US Election Approaches
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024
Kraken Introduces Wrapped Bitcoin, Now Available On Ethereum And OP Mainnet
News Report Technology
Kraken Introduces Wrapped Bitcoin, Now Available On Ethereum And OP Mainnet
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024
Orderly Network Unveils Omnichain Orderbook On Solana, Facilitating Limitless Trading
News Report Technology
Orderly Network Unveils Omnichain Orderbook On Solana, Facilitating Limitless Trading
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024
Blockaid: Ambient Finance Front-End Suspected To Be Hacked
News Report Technology
Blockaid: Ambient Finance Front-End Suspected To Be Hacked
by Alisa Davidson
October 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.