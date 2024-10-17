Jupiter Rolls Out ‘Ape Pro’, Memecoin Trading Terminal For Solana

In Brief Jupiter launches Ape Pro, a terminal for memecoin trading on Solana, providing users with real-time token streaming, advanced data, and more.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter launched Ape Pro, a dedicated terminal for memecoin trading on Solana.

This new platform aims to enhance the memecoin trading experience by providing users with several benefits, including real-time streaming of new tokens, advanced data and charting tools, and optimized protection against miner extractable value (MEV) attacks, ensuring that users are not negatively impacted by trading strategies like “sandwiching.” Additionally, Ape Pro features real-time transaction data and is optimized for mobile use.

The development of Ape Pro involved collaboration with early access users and partners who contributed feedback throughout the process. In appreciation of their support, these early users will receive exclusive referral links, which are not yet available to the public. Users who access the platform through these links will benefit from a 10% discount on platform fees, according to the platform’s announcement.

Jupiter Unveils Metropolis API Platform, Simplifying Access To Liquidity On Solana

It is a decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity aggregator operating on Solana, positioning itself as an alternative to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Launched in 2021 by developer, Meow, it aggregates liquidity from DEXs and automated market makers (AMMs), encompassing Raydium, Serum, Orca, Saber, Penguin, Mercurial, and Supernova. This aggregation allows users to achieve the best token swap prices, akin to the functionality provided by 1Inch on Ethereum.

Currently, Jupiter offers a range of services, including a swaps tool, a payments API that specifies output token amounts, limit orders, and options for dollar-cost averaging (DCA). Meanwhile, the platform’s native token, JUP, empowers community members to participate in governance processes, such as approvals and voting on different operational aspects of Jupiter.

Recently, the platform introduced the Metropolis application programming interface (API) Platform, which consists of a collection of liquidity APIs aimed at simplifying access to liquidity on the Solana blockchain. This suite includes three key liquidity APIs: the Token API, the Price API, and the Swap API.

