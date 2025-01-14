Joe Biden To Issue Executive Order Ensuring Power Supply For AI Data Centers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order aimed at supporting the energy needs of AI data centers, which calls for leasing federal land to host them alongside new clean energy facilities.

The United States White House announced that President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order on Tuesday aimed at providing federal support to address the energy demands of fast expanding advanced AI data centers. The order will call for leasing federal land from the Defense and Energy departments to host large-scale AI data centers and new clean energy facilities, in order to meet urgent power requirements.

The president emphasized that the order will “accelerate the speed at which we build the next generation of AI infrastructure here in America, in a way that enhances economic competitiveness, national security, AI safety, and clean energy.”

In addition, the order stipulates that companies using federal land for AI data centers must purchase an “appropriate share” of American-made semiconductors. The specific number of required purchases will be determined individually for each project, in alignment with the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to invest over $30 billion to boost US chip production.

The executive order also directs agencies to streamline connections to the electric grid, expedite permitting processes, and support the development of transmission infrastructure around federal properties.

White House technology adviser Tarun Chhabra noted that AI systems currently being developed demonstrate remarkable capabilities for military applications and pose considerable risks, including the potential to engineer biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear weapons and conduct cyberattacks. He added that ensuring domestic data centers will help prevent adversaries from accessing these powerful systems, safeguarding both US military interests and national security.

Tarun Chhabra further stated, “From a national security standpoint, it’s really critical to find a pathway for building the data centers and power infrastructure to support frontier AI operations here in the United States, to ensure that the most powerful AI models continue to be trained and stored securely here in the United States.”

US Tightens Control Over Global AI Chip Exports

On Monday, the US Department of Commerce announced that it would implement further restrictions on AI chip and technology exports. The new regulations aim to allocate advanced computing power primarily to the United States and its allies while seeking to limit China’s access to such technologies.

The updated rules will place a cap on the number of AI chips that can be exported to most countries, while providing unlimited access to US AI technology for America’s closest allies. At the same time, exports to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea will remain blocked.

Although it is not yet clear how President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration will enforce these new regulations, both the current and incoming administrations share similar concerns regarding China’s growing technological competition. The new rules are expected to take effect 120 days after publication, providing the Donald Trump administration time to review and potentially weigh in on the measures.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson