en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
September 18, 2024

io.net And TARS Protocol Forge Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI-Driven Web3 Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 18, 2024 at 8:00 am Updated: September 18, 2024 at 6:33 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 18, 2024 at 8:00 am

In Brief

io.net partnered with TARS Protocol to advance the adoption of decentralized AI and Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions.

io.net And TARS Protocol Forge Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI-Driven Web3 Infrastructure

Decentralized distributed compute network, io.net announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TARS Protocol, an AI-driven, scalable Web3 infrastructure platform native to Solana and supported by the Solana Foundation. The collaboration aims to explore various integrations and joint initiatives focused on advancing the adoption of decentralized AI and Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions.

TARS Protocol is an AI-driven platform designed to facilitate the transition from Web2 to Web3 by providing various AI tools and services, such as Web3 AI Hub, Staff Authenticator, and Claimer. The project is supported by over 20 Web3 companies.

io.net and TARS Protocol are partnering to develop advanced tools and services for the AI and Web3 sectors. Their collaboration aims to integrate AI with blockchain technology effectively, facilitating the transition from Web2 to Web3 for organizations and developers.

As part of this partnership, io.net will contribute its network of over 11,000 distributed devices to the TARS AI Hub, enhancing the speed and efficiency of AI model deployment. This integration will allow TARS users to access io.net’s decentralized GPU clusters, potentially reducing AI model training costs by up to 30% while ensuring the necessary scalability and performance for complex AI applications.

io.net And Tars Protocol To Advance Decentralized AI Landscape With Joint Initiatives

io.net represents a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides and manages on-demand, decentralized GPU clusters from geographically distributed sources. The IO Network currently offers access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs created for low-latency, high-processing-demand applications such as AI and ML operations as well as cloud gaming.

Recently, it collaborated with Chainbase, an omnichain data network focused on AI technology, to enhance AI modeling and strengthen the decentralized AI and data infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the latest partnership will create new opportunities for growth in both technical and strategic areas as the companies advance the field of decentralized AI. With a collaborative roadmap that includes key co-marketing initiatives over the next six months, io.net and TARS Protocol aim to foster continuous innovation. 

This will bring benefits for over 1,000 developers and businesses. Users can expect faster AI deployments, lower costs, and increased flexibility, all within a more decentralized framework.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget And Foresight Ventures Invest $30M In TON To Accelerate Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

From All-Time Highs to Long-Term Vision: Gemini’s Patrick Liou Decodes Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Ride and Its Impact on Institutional Appetites

by Victoria d'Este
September 18, 2024

SingularityDAO Integrates Cogito Finance’s Tokenized RWAs, Expanding Its DeFi Products

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Derive Unveils Final Round Of Airdrop Plan, Rewarding Traders With DRV And OP Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget And Foresight Ventures Invest $30M In TON To Accelerate Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

SingularityDAO Integrates Cogito Finance’s Tokenized RWAs, Expanding Its DeFi Products

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Derive Unveils Final Round Of Airdrop Plan, Rewarding Traders With DRV And OP Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024

Chain Fusion Hub @ Token2049 By ICP Leads Discourse On AI, Web3, And Cross-Chain Technologies

by Alisa Davidson
September 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget And Foresight Ventures Invest $30M In TON To Accelerate Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects
Business News Report Technology
Bitget And Foresight Ventures Invest $30M In TON To Accelerate Growth Of Telegram-Based Projects
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
From All-Time Highs to Long-Term Vision: Gemini’s Patrick Liou Decodes Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Ride and Its Impact on Institutional Appetites
Interview Business Software Technology
From All-Time Highs to Long-Term Vision: Gemini’s Patrick Liou Decodes Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Ride and Its Impact on Institutional Appetites
by Victoria d'Este
September 18, 2024
SingularityDAO Integrates Cogito Finance’s Tokenized RWAs, Expanding Its DeFi Products
Business News Report Technology
SingularityDAO Integrates Cogito Finance’s Tokenized RWAs, Expanding Its DeFi Products
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
Derive Unveils Final Round Of Airdrop Plan, Rewarding Traders With DRV And OP Tokens
News Report Technology
Derive Unveils Final Round Of Airdrop Plan, Rewarding Traders With DRV And OP Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
September 18, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.