io.net And TARS Protocol Forge Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI-Driven Web3 Infrastructure

In Brief io.net partnered with TARS Protocol to advance the adoption of decentralized AI and Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions.

Decentralized distributed compute network, io.net announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TARS Protocol, an AI-driven, scalable Web3 infrastructure platform native to Solana and supported by the Solana Foundation. The collaboration aims to explore various integrations and joint initiatives focused on advancing the adoption of decentralized AI and Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions.

TARS Protocol is an AI-driven platform designed to facilitate the transition from Web2 to Web3 by providing various AI tools and services, such as Web3 AI Hub, Staff Authenticator, and Claimer. The project is supported by over 20 Web3 companies.

io.net and TARS Protocol are partnering to develop advanced tools and services for the AI and Web3 sectors. Their collaboration aims to integrate AI with blockchain technology effectively, facilitating the transition from Web2 to Web3 for organizations and developers.

As part of this partnership, io.net will contribute its network of over 11,000 distributed devices to the TARS AI Hub, enhancing the speed and efficiency of AI model deployment. This integration will allow TARS users to access io.net’s decentralized GPU clusters, potentially reducing AI model training costs by up to 30% while ensuring the necessary scalability and performance for complex AI applications.

io.net And Tars Protocol To Advance Decentralized AI Landscape With Joint Initiatives

io.net represents a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides and manages on-demand, decentralized GPU clusters from geographically distributed sources. The IO Network currently offers access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs created for low-latency, high-processing-demand applications such as AI and ML operations as well as cloud gaming.

Recently, it collaborated with Chainbase, an omnichain data network focused on AI technology, to enhance AI modeling and strengthen the decentralized AI and data infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the latest partnership will create new opportunities for growth in both technical and strategic areas as the companies advance the field of decentralized AI. With a collaborative roadmap that includes key co-marketing initiatives over the next six months, io.net and TARS Protocol aim to foster continuous innovation.

This will bring benefits for over 1,000 developers and businesses. Users can expect faster AI deployments, lower costs, and increased flexibility, all within a more decentralized framework.

