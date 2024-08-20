Io.net And Chainbase Partner, Fostering AI And Blockchain Innovation

In Brief Io.net has forged a strategic partnership with Chainbase to enhance its Theia cryptocurrency world model and prepare for CBT token launch.

Decentralized compute network io.net (IO) announced that it has forged a strategic partnership with Chainbase (CBT), an omnichain data network specializing in AI technology.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chainbase, a company and team that shares our vision of democratizing access to next-gen AI and blockchain technologies,” said Tory Green, Co-founder of io.net, in a written statement. “In addition to strengthening our network, this partnership will accelerate the integration of decentralized AI and data solutions across multiple industries. We look forward to supporting Chainbase’s product and token through our IOG and community going forward,” he added.

The two organizations are actively exploring various synergies, with a shared goal of advancing AI modeling and developing a strong decentralized AI and data infrastructure.

Chainbase’s cryptocurrency world model, Theia, is currently being trained on io.net‘s distributed network, the Internet of GPUs (IOG). This model enables AI agents developed on Theia to analyze blockchain data and perform simulations and reasoning within the blockchain environment, allowing them to understand, forecast, and interact with distributed ledgers.

By enhancing the data volume used for training, Theia, io.net, and Chainbase seek to improve the performance and capabilities of their cryptocurrency world model. Theia is essential for various cryptocurrency-native applications, such as AI-driven Web3 games, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, security systems, social networks, and asset management tools. Additionally, io.net will support the incorporation of Chainbase’s omnichain data network into its AI projects, bolstering the advancement of a decentralized AI and data infrastructure.

“Autonomous agents are the next frontier of AI applications and user experience and we are excited to support Chainbase with the training of their Theia model on IO’s network of GPUs,” said

Tausif Ahmed, Vice President of Business Development at io.net, to MPost. “AI agents and decentralized compute networks are a natural fit at the intersection of AI and Web3 and we’re thrilled to be able to help push the whole space forward through this collaboration,” he added.

Io.net And Chainbase Prepare For CBT Token Launch

The engineering teams from both sides are working together to advance Chainbase’s development in preparation for its CBT network token launch later this year. IO Workers who have staked IO will have the opportunity to participate in this token launch, which will further align the growth of both networks.

“Partnering with io.net is a major milestone for Chainbase as we continue to scale our AI-specialized network,” said Chris Feng, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Chainbase, in a written statement. “By leveraging IOG’s scalable virtual clusters of GPU resources, I am confident that we can turbo-charge the efficiency and scalability of our AI-driven solutions,” he added.

