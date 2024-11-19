BNB Chain Initiates Q4 ‘BNB Hack Series’, Offering $458K Prize Pool To Web3 Innovators

In Brief BNB Chain launches the final quarter of the “BNB Hack Series” with a prize pool of over $458,000, open to all innovators in the Web3 space.

Community-driven blockchain ecosystem, BNB Chain, announced the launch of the final quarter of the BNB Hack Series, offering a prize pool exceeding $458,000. Open to all innovators in the Web3 space, this hackathon provides developers with the flexibility to create freely. Additionally, a bonus prize pool of $38,000 is available for participants taking on sponsored challenges, increasing opportunities to showcase talent and win additional rewards.

The hackathon welcomes new sponsors, including Myshell, UXUY, and Simon’s Cat, whose contributions have helped make this the most substantial event in the series. Long-standing support from annual sponsors such as Polyhedra Network, Dora Factory, DEGO Finance, TUSD, Sonorus, and THENA is also acknowledged with gratitude.

Participants are encouraged to register for the hackathon, start building, and submit their projects between December 15th and December 24th. Workshops will commence on November 26th, leading up to the demo day on January 14th. Winners will be announced on January 16th, concluding this milestone event.

BNB Chain has introduced a diverse range of tracks for its hackathon, tailored to align with current market trends and its strategic objectives. These tracks include areas such as Stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Payments, Telegram-based decentralized applications (dApps) and Infrastructure, AI-driven dApps and Infrastructure, and emerging narratives like DeSoc, DeSci, and DeBio. By addressing these focus areas, the initiative encourages developers to create solutions that resonate with key advancements in the Web3 space.

Participants have the opportunity to engage in sponsored challenges, which feature an additional prize pool of $38,000. Some of the challenges include UXUY’s task to connect with BNB Chain via UXUY Connect on Telegram, DEGO’s challenge to integrate Telegram mini-apps and gaming on the platform, and THENA’s exploration of AI applications for DeFi. Other challenges involve creating music-related applications for Telegram with Sonorous, developing SHA256 proof generation for BSC/opBNB with Polyhedra, and designing user key management tools or products for Dora Factory.

The total prize pool for BNB Hack 2024 Q4 is $458,000, distributed across various categories to reward creativity and dedication. Winners of the main prize pool will share $50,000, while honorable mentions will receive a total of $10,000. Additionally, milestone rewards of $60,000 are available, with $10,000 allocated to each project that successfully launches on the mainnet and meets predefined criteria. Kickstart Packages valued at $300,000 are also available, comprising six packages worth $50,000 each, which include credits for essential development tools and services such as AWS and Google Cloud to accelerate project growth. For those excelling in the sponsor-driven challenges, the additional $38,000 in prizes offers yet another incentive to participate.

This comprehensive approach not only fosters innovation but also provides practical resources to enable developers to bring their projects to fruition, making the hackathon a notable opportunity for Web3 innovators.

