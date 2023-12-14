Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Photo and video sharing social network Instagram launched a new background editing tool for its US users, that leverages generative AI technology. The tool enables users to modify the backgrounds of their images within Stories by using text prompts.

Upon selecting the background editor icon on an image, users will be presented with pre-made prompts, such as “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies”. Alternatively, users have the option to create their own prompts to customize the background.

After a user shares a Story with the freshly generated background, other viewers will encounter a “Try it” sticker on it accompanied by the prompt. This will allow them to explore the image generation tool and craft their own customized images.

Social Apps Boost User Experiences with Generative AI

Earlier this week, Snapchat unveiled a set of generative AI-powered features designed to create images through text prompts and refine poorly cropped images. Users now can input their own text prompts or opt for default prompts to facilitate image generation. Another tool, ‘AI-powered extend tool’ enables users to zoom out and rectify poorly cropped images.

In a recent development, Meta introduced over 20 AI-powered tools across WhatsApp and Messenger. These enhancements cover a broad spectrum, ranging from improving search functions and social media experiences to advancements in business communications.

The company also presented the “Imagine with Meta” generative AI image generator, powered by Meta text-to-image generation model Emu.

In a technological leap, social media platforms are reshaping user experiences with advanced generative AI tools, as they pioneer innovative features for personalized and refined content creation.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson