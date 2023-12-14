News Report Technology
December 14, 2023

Instagram Launches Generative AI-Powered Image Editing Tool for Insta Stories

by
Published: December 14, 2023 at 7:15 am Updated: December 14, 2023 at 7:16 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 14, 2023 at 7:15 am

In Brief

Instagram launched generative AI-powered editing tool for its US users, enabling users to modify the backgrounds of their images within Stories by using text prompts.

Instagram Launches Generative AI-powered Image Editing Tool for US Users

Photo and video sharing social network Instagram launched a new background editing tool for its US users, that leverages generative AI technology. The tool enables users to modify the backgrounds of their images within Stories by using text prompts.

Upon selecting the background editor icon on an image, users will be presented with pre-made prompts, such as “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies”. Alternatively, users have the option to create their own prompts to customize the background.

After a user shares a Story with the freshly generated background, other viewers will encounter a “Try it” sticker on it accompanied by the prompt. This will allow them to explore the image generation tool and craft their own customized images.

Social Apps Boost User Experiences with Generative AI

Earlier this week, Snapchat unveiled a set of generative AI-powered features designed to create images through text prompts and refine poorly cropped images. Users now can input their own text prompts or opt for default prompts to facilitate image generation. Another tool,  ‘AI-powered extend tool’ enables users to zoom out and rectify poorly cropped images.

In a recent development, Meta introduced over 20 AI-powered tools across WhatsApp and Messenger. These enhancements cover a broad spectrum, ranging from improving search functions and social media experiences to advancements in business communications.

The company also presented the “Imagine with Meta” generative AI image generator, powered by Meta text-to-image generation model Emu.

In a technological leap, social media platforms are reshaping user experiences with advanced generative AI tools, as they pioneer innovative features for personalized and refined content creation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Immutable’s zkEVM Blockchain Eliminates Gas Fees to Improve Web3 Player Experience

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia

by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023

Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products

by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023

Rulematch Raises $14 Million Funding for its Institutional Crypto Trading Platform

by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
News Report Technology
Generative-AI Driven Cyberattacks Pose High Risks for Businesses in 2024: Predicts Trend Micro
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia
Business Markets News Report
CoinList Pays $1.2 Million to Settle Alleged Sanctions Violations Involving Russia
by Nik Asti
December 14, 2023
Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products
News Report Technology
Microsoft Cracks Down Cybercriminal Group ‘Storm-1152’ Selling Fake Microsoft Products
by Kumar Gandharv
December 14, 2023
Rulematch Raises $14 Million Funding for its Institutional Crypto Trading Platform
News Report Technology
Rulematch Raises $14 Million Funding for its Institutional Crypto Trading Platform
by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.