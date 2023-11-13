Indian Supreme Court’s Rejection Casts Doubt on India’s Crypto Regulatory Future

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The Indian Supreme Court has refused to accept a plea that sought explicit guidelines for the regulating crypto trading and mining in the country.

In a recent development that could have significant implications for the future of cryptocurrency regulations in India, the Supreme Court, serving as the apex judicial authority of the country, has refused to accept a plea that sought explicit guidelines for regulating cryptocurrency trading and mining in the country.

The petition, which found itself before a bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, sought a clear direction from the court for the central government to frame comprehensive guidelines.

The court said that the primary relief sought in the plea appeared to be more aligned with legislative actions than constitutional remedies.

“The petitioner would be at liberty to move the appropriate court for the grant of regular bail. Insofar as the main reliefs are concerned, they are more in the nature of a legislative direction which the court cannot issue under Article 32 of the Constitution,” said D. Y. Chandrachud.

India’s Crypto Regulations are in a State of Uncertainty

The development brings forth the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies in India. Supreme Court’s refusal to issue specific guidelines adds to the intricate tapestry of cryptocurrency regulations, leaving the sector in a state of uncertainty.

At the recently concluded G20 meetings, signals from within the government suggest a nuanced approach to cryptocurrency regulations.

While a complete ban was once contemplated by the Reserve Bank of India, the possibility now seems less likely. A senior government official indicated that the G-20 countries’ agreement to explore a coordinated regulatory framework for crypto assets has influenced India’s stance.

The G-20 leaders’ declaration, which endorses the Financial Stability Board (FSB) recommendations for regulating and supervising crypto-assets, has opened a window for dialogue and contemplation. The emphasis on a coordinated global regulatory framework reflects an understanding of the complexities involved in managing risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including those specific to emerging markets and concerns related to money laundering and terror financing.

As India navigates this evolving landscape, the proposed Cryptocurrency Bill, originally scheduled for the parliament session in 2021, remains pending. Questions surrounding the bill’s status and the regulatory authority for virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have been met with responses from the Ministry of Finance.

Minister of State Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the borderless nature of crypto assets, highlighting the necessity for international collaboration in preventing regulatory arbitrage.

High Taxes on Cryptocurrency Gains

The government’s stance on the legality of cryptocurrencies in India remains elusive. While cryptocurrencies as a payment medium are not regulated by any central authority, the recent Union Budget 2022 introduced a 30% tax on gains from cryptocurrencies and a 1% tax deducted at source.

This move has added a layer of complexity to the understanding of the legal status of cryptocurrencies in the country.

With the recent refusal to issue guidelines on cryptocurrency regulations, coupled with the international developments within the G-20, paints a picture of a nation grappling with the complexities of the digital asset space.

As India awaits a more concrete regulatory framework, stakeholders, from investors to industry players, find themselves navigating a terrain marked by uncertainty and evolving global dynamics. The journey towards regulatory clarity in India’s cryptocurrency landscape remains a compelling narrative in the ever-changing world of digital finance.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv