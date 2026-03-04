Hyperdrive Unveils Predictable And Risk-Managed Leverage Markets For Crypto

In Brief Hyperdrive has launched its Leverage Markets, offering a new blockchain-based leverage model for real-world assets that uses redemption-based pricing and deterministic settlements to reduce volatility and systemic risk in crypto lending.

Hyperdrive, a blockchain-based credit platform for real-world assets (RWAs), announced the launch of its Leverage Markets, which aim to address structural risks that have historically made leverage on cryptoassets unstable.

Traditional crypto leverage relies on real-time market pricing and continuous liquidity, making it highly susceptible to volatility and triggering forced, cascading liquidations. This fragility has limited the use of credit, a key driver of economic growth.

Hyperdrive’s approach centers leverage on known redemption prices rather than fluctuating market values, allowing positions to close predictably through contractual settlement instead of panic-driven selling. The result is a system that functions more like structured credit than conventional margin trading, eliminating flash crashes, liquidator races, and death spirals.

The launch comes at a pivotal time, driven by three converging trends: the fast expansion of RWAs, with more than $180 billion in tokenized treasuries and private credit currently live but limited in collateral utility under existing lending protocols; the maturation of liquid staking tokens (LSTs), including stETH, rETH, and HYPED, which require improved capital efficiency beyond current loan-to-value limits of roughly 70%; and growing institutional interest in DeFi, where traditional finance participants need leverage that remains stable during periods of volatility. Hyperdrive is designed to address these challenges.

A New Model For Crypto Leverage: Redemption-Based Pricing And Deterministic Settlements

Conventional crypto lending protocols, such as Aave, Compound, and Morpho, determine collateral value based on real-time market prices. When prices drop, liquidators are forced to sell into thin markets, often triggering cascades that can wipe out entire positions.

Hyperdrive reverses this model by valuing assets according to their contractual redemption rate rather than secondary market prices. For example, a tokenized treasury redeemable for $1.05 USDC is treated as worth $1.05, even if market panic drives its trading price to $0.80. When positions close, the protocol executes the redemption process specified by the asset, such as T+30 or T+90, instead of liquidating on decentralized exchanges, transforming potential liquidations into orderly settlements.

“The issue isn’t leverage itself, it’s how we’ve built it. When your collateral has a contractual redemption path, you don’t need oracles or pray for DEX liquidity,” said Cain O’Sullivan, co-founder of Hyperdrive in a written statement. “Positions close deterministically, not violently. That’s the difference between leverage being a systemic risk versus leverage as infrastructure,” he added.

Hyperdrive’s technical framework introduces three major innovations. Redemption-Based Pricing values collateral using its contractual net asset value rather than secondary market prices, reducing oracle risk and market-NAV divergence. Internalized Liquidations allow positions to be settled through the asset’s native redemption process, eliminating dependency on external liquidators or decentralized exchange liquidity.

Self-Liquidation enables borrowers to close positions atomically by paying a fixed, transparent fee, facilitating cost-efficient and rapid deleveraging without relying on external markets. Collectively, these features create deterministic solvency, ensuring the protocol remains solvent through contractual settlement rather than probabilistic liquidation.

The platform’s use cases include liquid staking tokens, which can be borrowed against at high loan-to-value ratios (e.g., ETH against stETH at 98% LTV), enabling yield amplification from 3% to 6–8% without liquidation risk from temporary depegs.

Tokenized private credit funds can leverage 2–3x to achieve 12–18% yields because the protocol relies on redemption mechanics rather than thin secondary markets. Institutional participants can also use tokenized treasuries as collateral at high LTVs without exposure to flash crashes or oracle failures.

Hyperdrive’s initial markets are currently live on testnet, with a mainnet launch planned following security audits. The protocol will initially support liquid staking tokens such as stETH, rETH, and cbETH, tokenized treasury products, and select RWA credit tokens with clear redemption mechanics. Production deployment is scheduled for Q2 2026 on Ethereum, with subsequent expansion to Avalanche and Hyperliquid planned shortly thereafter.

