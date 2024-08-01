HTX Launches Second Phase Of Hot Token Futures Event With 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX initiated Hot Token Futures “Trade to Earn” event with TON, offering a total reward pool of up to 100,000 USDT.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX unveiled the beginning of the Hot Token Futures “Trade to Earn” event with The Open Network‘s token TON. This activity offers a total reward pool of up to 100,000 USDT, enabling traders to secure 2,000 USDT each day. The campaign commenced today and is set to run until August 6th.

The perpetual futures trading pair for this campaign is TON-USDT. The reward ratio is set at 115% for maker orders and 107% for taker orders. The prize pool for each day has a fixed value in USDT, with the amount of HTX in pools being calculated in accordance with the HTX price at the beginning of each day.

The incentives will be allocated in HTX, with all net fees generated from registered individuals trading the TON-USDT pair over the course of the campaign being utilized for HTX buybacks. Rewards will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in accordance with the actual fee generation time of participants’ trades. Participating users will not receive rewards if either their daily reward limit or the daily prize pool limit is reached.

In order to join the campaign, traders should ensure their rocket count surpasses 100 and that they are registered on the event webpage.

The Open Network: TON Surpasses $18B In Market Capitalization

It is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed to integrate with the messaging platform Telegram. It boasts the capability to handle millions of transactions per second, thanks to its distinctive multi-blockchain architecture that uses a sharding mechanism to divide the blockchain into smaller, more efficient segments.

TON is also the native cryptocurrency of the network. Recent growth in Telegram-based Web3 games has contributed to TON achieving a market capitalization of $18 billion.

At the time of writing, TON is trading at $6.84, reflecting an increase of over 0.47% in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson