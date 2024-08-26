HTX Launches 51st PrimePool, Enabling Users To Lock HTX And SUN For Earning SUNDOG

In Brief HTX initiated the 51st round of PrimePool, where participants can compete for a prize pool of 187,500 SUNDOG by staking HTX and SUN tokens.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the initiation of the 51st round of PrimePool, where participants can compete for a prize pool of 187,500 SUNDOG by staking HTX and SUN tokens. The mining period has commenced and will continue until September 5th.

When locking HTX tokens, users are encouraged to lock a minimum of 156.25 million HTX, with no maximum limit. For individuals locking SUN, the minimum lock amount is set at 15,650 SUN, also with no maximum limit.

Hourly snapshots of the locked funds and the total locked assets of all users are set to be taken to determine the rewards which will be credited to the user’s spot account afterward. The quantity of the rewards will be based on the amount of HTX locked by the user during that hour.

SUNDOG is a dog-themed memecoin within the Tron ecosystem, launched earlier this month with the aim of emulating the success of popular memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on their respective blockchains. It was introduced alongside the SunPump platform, which facilitates the creation and launch of memecoins on Tron. SunPump has positioned SUNDOG as the first major memecoin on Tron, contributing to its fast traction.

SUNDOG was launched through SunPump. The platform supports SUNDOG by offering liquidity incentives and dedicating resources to foster the token’s stability and growth.

According to SUNDOG tokenomics, the total supply of the memecoin is 1 billion tokens. Currently, the asset is trading at $0.3224, reflecting a 54.28% increase during the past 24 hours.

HTX’s 50th PrimePool Offers Over 3M MODE In Rewards

HTX represents a broad ecosystem consisting of multiple blockchain-related services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investments, as well as incubation. It provides support to over 700 virtual assets, processes a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion, and has over 45 million registered individuals.

Recently, HTX introduced a new PrimePool, where users can earn a share of 3,075,030 MODE bonuses by staking HTX and SUN tokens. This activity is currently in progress and will conclude on September 2nd.

