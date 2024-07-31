QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief QED protocol released new opcode proposal for Dogecoin, aimed at enabling DOGE scaling, enhancing smart contracts, and supporting dApps.

Zero-knowledge native blockchain protocol QED announced the release of a new opcode proposal for Dogecoin (DOGE) called OP_CHECKGROTH16VERIFY. This proposal aims to enable trustless scaling of DOGE, enhance smart contract functionality, and support decentralized applications (dApps).

According to the proposal, the QED protocol introduces an opcode for Dogecoin called OP_CHECKGROTH16VERIFY, that verifies a Groth16 zero-knowledge proof over BLS12-381. Specifically, QED suggests that this opcode will verify a Groth16 proof with two public inputs and support two operational modes controlled by the stack.

In the first mode, the opcode checks a proof with two public inputs and a verifier key, all stored on the stack. It will mark the transaction as invalid if the proof is incorrect and function like OP_NOP if the proof is valid. In the second mode, it verifies a proof with two public inputs and a verifier key, where the verifier key and the first public input are stored on the stack, and the second public input is represented by the transaction’s SIGHASH.

By incorporating this opcode, especially mode 1, it becomes feasible to verify trustless computations on Dogecoin, create recursive covenants, as well as develop smart contract functionality through SIGHASH introspection.

Apart from the proposal, QED has also developed a functional implementation forked from the Dogecoin core code base, along with a comprehensive end-to-end zero-knowledge rollup that demonstrates practical applications of the opcode for scaling DOGE.

QED Raises $6M To Enhance Performance Of Smart Contracts And Layer 2s

QED serves as Bitcoin’s native execution layer, aimed at tackling the challenges associated with Web3 development. It is a horizontally scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform designed to serve both developers and users. QED supports a diverse array of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more.

Earlier this month, the project secured $6 million in a funding round led by Blockchain Capital. This new funding advances QED’s goal of leveraging its innovative technology to enhance performance for smart contracts, Layer 2 solutions, and a broad range of Web3 applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson