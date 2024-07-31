en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Software Technology
July 31, 2024

QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin

by
Published: July 31, 2024 at 11:16 am Updated: July 31, 2024 at 11:16 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 31, 2024 at 11:16 am

In Brief

QED protocol released new opcode proposal for Dogecoin, aimed at enabling DOGE scaling, enhancing smart contracts, and supporting dApps.

QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin

Zero-knowledge native blockchain protocol QED announced the release of a new opcode proposal for Dogecoin (DOGE) called OP_CHECKGROTH16VERIFY. This proposal aims to enable trustless scaling of DOGE, enhance smart contract functionality, and support decentralized applications (dApps).

According to the proposal, the QED protocol introduces an opcode for Dogecoin called OP_CHECKGROTH16VERIFY, that verifies a Groth16 zero-knowledge proof over BLS12-381. Specifically, QED suggests that this opcode will verify a Groth16 proof with two public inputs and support two operational modes controlled by the stack.

In the first mode, the opcode checks a proof with two public inputs and a verifier key, all stored on the stack. It will mark the transaction as invalid if the proof is incorrect and function like OP_NOP if the proof is valid. In the second mode, it verifies a proof with two public inputs and a verifier key, where the verifier key and the first public input are stored on the stack, and the second public input is represented by the transaction’s SIGHASH.

By incorporating this opcode, especially mode 1, it becomes feasible to verify trustless computations on Dogecoin, create recursive covenants, as well as develop smart contract functionality through SIGHASH introspection.

Apart from the proposal, QED has also developed a functional implementation forked from the Dogecoin core code base, along with a comprehensive end-to-end zero-knowledge rollup that demonstrates practical applications of the opcode for scaling DOGE.

QED Raises $6M To Enhance Performance Of Smart Contracts And Layer 2s 

QED serves as Bitcoin’s native execution layer, aimed at tackling the challenges associated with Web3 development. It is a horizontally scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform designed to serve both developers and users. QED supports a diverse array of applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more.

Earlier this month, the project secured $6 million in a funding round led by Blockchain Capital. This new funding advances QED’s goal of leveraging its innovative technology to enhance performance for smart contracts, Layer 2 solutions, and a broad range of Web3 applications.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade

by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024

Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution

by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024

Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

GMX Launches ETH-USD Market On Arbitrum With wstETH And USDe Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

Cronos And Revolut Partner To Provide Crypto Education

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade
Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade
by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024
Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits
Business News Report Technology
Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits
by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024
From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution
by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024
Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation
News Report Technology
Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.