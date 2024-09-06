HTX Introduces Telegram Mini App With 10,000 USDT Mystery Box Campaign For New Users

In Brief HTX introduced its Telegram Mini App to streamline peer-to-peer trading for users and launched three promotional events for new users.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX introduced the HTX Telegram Mini App, which aims to streamline peer-to-peer (P2P) trading for users. Beginning today, the HTX Telegram Mini App allows users to conduct P2P trades and access real-time trading data directly within the messaging application Telegram without having to switch to the HTX application or website.

In addition, it launched three promotional events for users. The first event allows participants to win a portion of 10,000 USDT in Mystery Boxes by completing tasks related to their first login and P2P trading. This offer is available exclusively to regular users.

Furthermore, individuals can earn Mystery Boxes valued up to 2,500 USDT by referring friends to the HTX Telegram Mini App. Another event, the Mini App P2P Giveaway, rewards participants with 1 USDT for every 1 USDT they purchase.

Telegram Mini Apps are web applications that operate within Telegram. Despite their relatively recent introduction, these Mini Apps have played a notable role in accelerating the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology.

Additionally, The Open Network (TON), a blockchain platform linked with Telegram, experienced substantial growth over the recent year, largely driven by the increased activity associated with the use of Telegram Mini Apps, such as Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

HTX Launches 10th Phase Of ‘Trade To Earn’ With 1.5M USDT In Rewards

Its ecosystem offers a variety of blockchain-related services, encompassing digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investments, along with the incubation. It offers access to more than 700 virtual assets, processes a daily trading volume surpassing $4 billion, and has over 45 million registered users.

Recently, the exchange has introduced the 10th phase of the “Trade to Earn” event with a total prize pool of 1.5 million USDT. Participants can earn rewards from four prize pools by trading BTC and ETH. This campaign is ongoing and is slated to run until September 20th.

