HTX Begins 52nd Round Of PrimePool Offering 7,858,399 OX In Rewards

In Brief HTX initiated 52nd round of PrimePool, offering participants a chance to claim a portion of 7,858,399 OX prize pool by locking HTX and SUN.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced the start of the 52nd round of PrimePool, offering participants an opportunity to claim a portion of a prize pool totaling 7,858,399 OX tokens by locking HTX and SUN. The mining period has begun and will continue until 12:00 UTC on September 20th.

The ten-day mining rewards for HTX account for 70% of the total rewards pool, with a minimum lock limit of 156,250,000 HTX. For SUN tokens, the ten-day mining incentives represent 30% of the pool, with an upper lock limit of 15,650 SUN tokens.

Snapshots of users’ locked assets, as well as the total locked assets of all users, will be taken hourly to determine the mining rewards. When the calculations are complete, the rewards will be distributed to users’ spot accounts in OX tokens.

OX token is the native currency of the gamified derivatives exchange, OX.FUN. It serves as both collateral and profit-and-loss (PNL) currency on the platform. The total supply of OX tokens is capped at 9.86 billion, with 3.5 billion currently in circulation.

OX.FUN operates as a new gamified perpetual swaps exchange. By using OX for profit, loss, and liquidation calculations instead of USD, it addresses many risks traditionally related to portfolio margin systems. This approach enables traders to use their portfolio for trading perpetual contracts, encompassing memecoins and other cryptocurrencies not available on other exchanges, with industry-leading collateral loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.

This ecosystem offers a variety of blockchain-related services, such as digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, and more. The platform offers access to more than 700 virtual assets, processes a daily trading volume surpassing $4 billion, and boasts over 45 million users.

Recently, HTX launched its Telegram Mini App, enabling users to perform peer-to-peer (P2P) trades and access real-time trading data inside of the Telegram messaging application, eliminating the need to switch to the HTX application or website.

