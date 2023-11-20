News Report Technology
KudasaiJP Partners with Yay! for Global Crypto Community Expansion

Victor Dey
In Brief

KudasaiJP announced a collaboration with Nanameue’s virtual world platform Yay! for expansion of its crypto asset community.

Yay! Partners with KudasaiJP for Global Crypto Community Expansion

KudasaiJP has announced a collaboration with Nanameue’s virtual world platform Yay! for domestic and international market expansion of its crypto asset community.

Yay! is a virtual platform where users can discuss the same interests and concerns with friends of the same generation. Kudasai Co., Ltd. owns crypto asset community KudasaiJP — one of the largest crypto communities in Japan, covering all areas of crypto.

Kudasai announced it will provide consulting services for Yay! in domestic and international markets, including overseas listings and project collaboration.

Kudasai and Yay!’s Partnership Goals

Kudasai provides market support domestically and internationally as well as on international exchanges, providing insight into the latest web3 markets. In the “YAY v2.2 white paper” released on November 8, Yay! stated that it will build tokenomics in and out of the service with new features that Nanameue will implement on web3.

This aim to implement measures ranging from market strategies abroad to communities involving foreign countries and providing a full range of services.

The Future of Nanameu Improvements

“We will work with KudasaiJP, Yay!’s advisory firm, to strengthen international listings, project collaborations, and domestic and international marketing for Yay!” said Nanameue.

According to Kudasai, their connections with leading web3 industry companies allow them to provide not only domestic marketing support in Japan, but also international market support. The company is already working on several projects, including marketing and exchange listing support in Asia, especially in South Korea and China, as well as in some European countries.

“In creating Talknomics (yay!), we realize that our most important task in the future will be to implement activities to transition from overseas listings to overseas participatory communities and provide enhanced services,” Nanameue added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice.

Anya is a seasoned IT writer with a passion for exploring cutting-edge topics in the tech industry, including generative AI, Web3 gamification, and large language models (LLMs).

