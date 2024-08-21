Highlights From ABS2024 In Taipei: 13,245 Attendees Gather For Asia’s Premier Blockchain Summit

Blockchain news media platform BlockTempo announced that it successfully hosted the Asia Blockchain Summit 2024 (ABS2024), drawing 13,254 participants from over 30 countries. This event, held from August 6-8th at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, further established the summit as one of Asia’s premier blockchain gatherings.

The summit drew Fortune 500 chief executive officers, investors, and global founders to Taipei, where more than 100 side events and private dinners took place across the city.

ABS2024 distinguished itself with a multidisciplinary approach, featuring speakers from various fields discussing the future of technology. The summit began with an opening address by Taipei City Mayor Mr. Chiang Wan-An, emphasizing the government’s strong support for the industry.

The summit also included a notable discussion featuring Audrey Tang, Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Glen Weyl. This conversation offered valuable perspectives on decentralized social networks, the role of technology in digital democracy, and the future of governance. Emphasizing themes of collaboration and decentralization, the speakers explored how blockchain technology could shape the future of global governance.

Throughout the three-day event, the summit featured an impressive roster of speakers, including Vitalik Buterin, Stan Shih, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hester M. Peirce, Paul Grewal, and Justin Sun, among other distinguished individuals.

ABS2024 Shines With Major Highlights: Open Summit, DeFi Insights, and TRON’s Innovations

One of the highlights was the Open Summit, the largest gathering of the TON community, which left a strong impression with its impressive entrance and large, visually striking stage. The event included a lively, tropical-themed Code Summer hackathon area that fostered creativity and innovation. More than 50 speakers from the global TON ecosystem presented on stage, sharing insights and inspiring discussions on the latest advancements and future prospects in blockchain technology.

Another notable feature of ABS2024 was the Solana and Ordinals Stage, which showcased key figures from both ecosystems discussing progress in decentralized finance (DeFi) and retail innovation. Experts from Solana and Ordinals presented their perspectives on how decentralized finance could reshape traditional markets. Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, gave a notable keynote on PayFi, a DeFi-based settlement concept, and illustrated its practical uses. Additionally, Polkadot made a strong impression with its central ecosystem booth, providing attendees with an in-depth look at the latest advancements in the Polkadot network.

Furthermore, as a title sponsor, TRON organized a three-day series of activities featuring engaging presentations. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, delivered a keynote address outlining TRON’s efforts to integrate digital assets into mainstream financial systems. Additionally, he participated in a fireside chat with Song Hongbin, the author of “Currency Wars,” further exploring the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance.

