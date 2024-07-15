Markets News Report Technology
July 15, 2024

HashKey Global Launches Fourth Launchpool, Enabling UXLINK And USDT Locking To Receive UXLINK Rewards

Published: July 15, 2024 at 6:53 am Updated: July 15, 2024 at 6:53 am
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

HashKey Global unveiled UXLINK as the fourth project on its Launchpool, enabling users to lock UXLINK and USDT and receive UXLINK.

HashKey Global Launches Fourth Launchpool, Enabling UXLINK And USDT Locking To Receive UXLINK Rewards

Digital asset exchange under the financial services firm HashKey Group, HashKey Global, unveiled UXLINK (UXLINK) as the fourth project on its Launchpool.

Commencing from 16:00 UTC on July 15th, users have the option to lock UXLINK as well as USDT and receive UXLINK incentives during a 5-day period. The yield generation will start at 08:00 UTC on July 18th.

The activity features 1,400,000 UXLINK tokens allocated as rewards. Users can participate in either the UXLINK Pool, offering 420,000 UXLINK prizes, or the USDT Pool, offering 980,000 UXLINK as incentives. It will be active from 08:00 UTC on July 18th to 08:00 UTC on July 23rd.

Token deposits are scheduled to commence at 06:00 UTC on July 15th, while spot trading is slated to start at 08:00 UTC on July 18th. Subsequently, users will be able to withdraw UXLINK tokens from 08:00 UTC on July 19th, all processed through Arbitrum.

It is a Web3 platform driven by users, focused on achieving widespread adoption as both a decentralized exchange (DEX) and social infrastructure. Its token has a governance function within its ecosystem, empowering individuals to participate in the processes of decision making. As per UXLINK tokenomics, 65% of tokens are distributed to the community, 21.25% to investors, 8.75% to the team, and 5% to the treasury, guaranteeing a fair allocation model. The total token supply stands at 1 billion UXLINK.

HashKey Global is a recently launched cryptocurrency exchange that debuted in April. It serves primarily retail investors who seek access to the Hong Kong market, extending its services to customers from overseas Chinese communities and Southeast Asian countries. The platform offers more than 21 cryptocurrency trading pairs tailored for qualified retail investors and plans to introduce futures-related products in the coming months.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

