UXLINK To Establish Social Liquidity Provisioning System To Enhance UXLINK Token Potential

In Brief UXLINK plans to launch the Social Liquidity Provisioning system with token pools designed for community and ecosystem developers.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure UXLINK (UXLINK) announced its intention to launch the Social Liquidity Provisioning (SLP) system, which will include token pools designed for community and ecosystem developers.

Builders now have the opportunity to stake tokens before their token generation events (TGEs) or UXLINK, BTC, ETH, and stablecoins into the SLP protocol to foster community-driven growth. SLP will distribute yields among developers and the community through the proof-of-stake (PoS) model.

Additionally, SLP will feature two liquidity pools: the Growth Yield Pool for pre-TGE tokens and the Deposit Yield Pool. Both pools will offer potential yield generation for depositors and partners. The SLP system will facilitate interest-bearing fund pools featuring various tokens and growth fund pools for pre-TGE tokens, aligning with UXLINK’s existing profit model. Currently, the platform boasts over 100 ecosystem partners.

This enhancement aims to strengthen the UXLINK token by positioning it as the first social infrastructure token to capture ecosystem growth value. Effective from July 1st, every ecosystem partner is required to hold UXLINK assets.

👏 We are thrilled to announce that UXLINK will launch SLP (Social Liquidity Provisioning) System with tokens pools for community and ecosystem developers.



What's SLP and benefits?

💰 Developers can pledge pre-TGE tokens / UXLINK (or BTC/ETH/Stable Coins) tokens into the SLP… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) June 28, 2024

UXLINK Expands Its Partner Network By Cooperating With TON Ecosystem Projects

UXLINK functions as a social platform based on Web3 groups that enables the creation and exchange of encrypted assets. Currently, UXLINK boasts more than 5 million registered users across over 90,000 groups. Furthermore, the platform witnesses approximately 800,000 daily active users utilizing decentralized applications (dApps), with about 180,000 daily active users participating in on-chain activities.

Recently, UXLINK reaffirmed its ongoing support for the development of the messaging application Telegram and The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, announcnig its collaboration with three TON ecosystem projects, encompassing the TON gaming bot Catizen, the TON Launchpad platform TonUP, and the TON Web3 social shopping platform Bounty Bay.

