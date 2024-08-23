Catizen Launches Mini-Game Center And Unveils Token Application Scenarios

In Brief Catizen launched Mini-Game Center Open Beta, enabling users to explore games that combine entertainment with unique earning opportunities.

Telegram-based mini-game Catizen (CATI) announced the launch of its Mini-Game Center Open Beta. With this new feature, users can explore a variety of games that combine entertainment with unique earning opportunities. Players can also earn rewards such as game airdrops and referral bonuses. Additionally, a 10% top-up rebate is available for all referrals across all games within the platform, including Catizen.

This new feature combines gameplay with monetization strategies, signifying a notable step forward in the application’s ongoing development.

Among the first games that Catizen plans to introduce is Star Wing, a high-quality aerial combat game. This new title will feature customizable aircraft and intense space battles, offering an exciting and immersive experience. As one of the initial offerings in the Catizen Mini Game Center, Star Wing is designed to showcase the platform’s commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content.

Additionally, Catizen intends to gradually roll out eighteen well-established mini-games from the Web2 space, integrating them with the Web3 mini-game model.

Catizen Launches Game Center Ahead Of Major CATI Token Airdrop, Targeting 30M Users

The launch of the Game Center will provide a practical use case for CATI tokens as Catizen prepares for the large-scale CATI token airdrop. This initiative aims to familiarize nearly 30 million users with the utility of CATI tokens, helping to establish a strong foundation for economic circulation post-airdrop while stabilizing both user engagement and the token’s price.

Previously, Catizen outlined the profit opportunities for CATI holders and the token’s application scenarios ahead of the airdrop. These include profit sharing from the Game Center, with 100% of contributions from self-developed games and 30% from third-party games being shared.

Additionally, users who stake CATI tokens will be eligible to receive airdrops from other tokens within the ecosystem. The combination of staking rewards and buybacks is expected to boost the value of CATI tokens. This strategic approach aims to foster long-term growth and stability for the token within the ecosystem.

Catizen is a play-to-earn game that integrates AI, GameFi, and Metaverse components.

Recently, Catizen announced its transition into the next phase of development. This includes a token airdrop and a shift towards a decentralized Catizen Ecosystem. The transition aims to further enhance player engagement and the long-term sustainability of the platform.

