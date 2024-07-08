News Report Technology
Halliday Launches Its Network, Streamlining Digital Commerce Across Various Blockchain Ecosystems

Published: July 08, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: July 08, 2024 at 7:40 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 08, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Halliday announced the launch of its network, intending to bring its technology to various companies and commerce applications.

Commerce automation network Halliday announced the launch of its network, intending to bring its technology to various companies and commerce applications.

“Current blockchain commerce solutions lack user-friendly interfaces and present integration challenges for developers,” said Griffin Dunaif, CEO of Halliday. “We are building a platform to make commerce easy, empowering users to spend and transact across multiple chains and protocols. This enables mainstream adoption and grows the economic activity of the ecosystem,” he added.

Halliday’s network aims to resolve fragmented user experiences and technological limitations that currently impede blockchain-based payments. It seeks to streamline digital commerce across various blockchain ecosystems, thereby facilitating broader adoption of the technology.

Digital commerce on blockchains encounters difficulties stemming from intricate user interfaces and integration complexities between Web2 and Web3 environments. Halliday’s network introduces a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol aimed at automating tasks across blockchain networks. It offers a unified interface for transactions and management of digital assets, regardless of the underlying technical disparities between blockchains.

Halliday Urges Builders To Develop, Bid For Tasks, And Earn Rewards

Alongside its launch, the Halliday ecosystem has invited developers to join its permissionless network and engage in building, bidding for tasks, and earning rewards, fostering a collaborative effort to improve the accessibility and usability of blockchain-powered commerce.

The network aims to streamline the onboarding process for users onto new modular blockchains, facilitate the purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across multiple blockchains, and support complex financial transactions. Integrated solutions for payment processing and cross-chain compatibility add to its attractiveness for developers and users alike.

Halliday reduces users’ engineering workload through a unified interface and architecture, facilitating increased transaction volume by enabling users to spend, manage, and transact effortlessly. Presently, the network boasts over 26 partners.

In 2022, the network secured backing from several prominent investors, such as a16z crypto, Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel, Immersion Partners, and Sabrina Hahn. It collected $6 million in a seed round of financing.

