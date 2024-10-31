en en
News Report Technology
October 31, 2024

Gravitaslabs And LightLink Collaborate To Launch Lamborghini’s Web3 Automotive Platform

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: October 31, 2024 at 4:05 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Gravitaslabs and LightLink’s collaboration aims to enhance fan engagement for Lamborghini and beyond by leveraging the Animoca Brands ecosystem to develop new B2B solutions in the automotive sector.

Creative design studio and technology company Gravitaslabs announced a strategic partnership with LightLink, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain aimed at facilitating instant and gasless transactions. Together, these two companies plan to transform the way brands interact with their audiences by providing new gamified experiences and improved solutions for enhancing brand loyalty.

“We’re very excited to work with the team at LightLink,” said Chris Lewis, CEO of Gravitaslabs, in a written statement. “The gasless nature of the LightLink chain allows us to explore a myriad of customer journeys and use cases without the cost burden normally associated with on-chain transactions. LightLink is a pioneer in this format, and we see the industry as a whole moving in that direction,” he added.

Gravitaslabs has recently formed a partnership with The Motorverse, which is Animoca Brands’ largest Web3 motorsport community, to launch Fast ForWorld—a digital platform that brings together luxury, gaming, and blockchain interoperability. With LightLink’s gasless Layer 2 technology, Fast ForWorld users can engage with the brand in new ways, such as earning loyalty rewards, participating in quests, minting assets, and more.

In the near future, users will be able to take their interoperable Lamborghini Revuelto from Fast ForWorld into other Motorverse gaming titles, including REVV Racing and Torque Drift 2. The collaboration between LightLink and Gravitaslabs aims to go beyond Fast ForWorld, as both companies plan to work together on additional projects that explore innovative Web3 applications across various industries.

New Partnership Enables Gravitaslabs To Offer Users Secure, User-Friendly Multi-Chain Solution

Gravitaslabs specializes in creating Web3 strategies for leading automotive, sports, fashion, and music brands. Using its advanced proprietary platform, it enables brands to engage their audiences through virtual worlds, interactive experiences, and gamified ecosystems. Furthermore, by integrating with the broader Animoca Brands ecosystem, the company enhances users’ utility, value, and gameplay experiences.

As part of this collaboration, Gravitaslabs will leverage LightLink’s Layer 2 blockchain technology to provide a secure, user-friendly multi-chain solution. Built with Optimum architecture, it is designed to process over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) at a cost of under $0.01 per transaction, making it a robust backbone for enterprise applications.

“Partnering with Gravitaslabs through their work with Lamborghini’s Fast ForWorld platform opens exciting new possibilities for Web3 engagement,” said Roy Hui, Co-Founder and CEO of LightLink, in a written statement. “We’re redefining how brands like Lamborghini connect with audiences by merging our Layer 2 blockchain technology with their expertise. This partnership highlights our commitment to creating a seamless, interconnected blockchain ecosystem for users and enterprises,” he added.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.