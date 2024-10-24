GOAT Network Introduces ‘Founders Club Program’ To Empower User Contributions To Network Growth

Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol GOAT Network announced the launch of its testnet and introduced a new Founders Club program aimed at empowering individuals and teams to contribute to the growth of the network. Founders will have the opportunity to engage in various initiatives, collaborate on projects, and become valued members of the GOAT ecosystem.

The Founders Club provides innovators with a pathway to influence the future of the GOAT ecosystem. Members can select from three distinct tracks tailored to various stages of project development, ranging from ideation to adoption. Founders have an option to apply individually or as part of a team, take part in project-building challenges, or jointly work on existing initiatives.

Participants in the program can choose from three primary tracks: the Request for Proposal (RFP) track, which focuses on creating new projects; the Retroactive Rewards Program, which rewards successful projects; and the User Growth Program, which prioritizes increasing unique daily active users to qualify for community rewards.

Potential participants are encouraged to apply through the Founders Club Application webpage. After reviewing applications, selected Founders will receive email invitations to join exclusive Founder Chats.

Founders will interact with the GOAT Developer Relations Team during weekly Project Office Hours, where they will receive support to refine and execute their projects. Regular feedback, progress tracking, and milestone setting will help ensure that participants stay on track and maximize their contributions.

GOAT Network: What Is It?

It is developing a decentralized ecosystem designed to promote the advancement of blockchain technology through community-driven projects. The network operates on a decentralized sequencer model, where sequencer node operators contribute to network security while earning yields on their Bitcoin and fees from activities such as block production, transaction ordering, and opportunities related to maximal extractable value (MEV). Additionally, the GOAT Network is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling smart contract functionality.

Recently, it has partnered with the trustless oracle network DIA to enhance its suite of Bitcoin decentralized finance (BTCFi)-empowering development tools in preparation for the alpha mainnet launch in Q4. By deploying DIA’s price and randomness oracles on the GOAT Network, developers can gain access to reliable and secure data feeds, facilitating the creation of a wider range of decentralized applications (dApps).

