News Report Technology
September 11, 2024

DIA’s ‘Lumina’ Redefines Oracles With Rollup-Based Trustless Architecture

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

In Brief

DIA introduced a new oracle architecture, ‘Lumina,’ which aims to tackle the issues of decentralized data infrastructure in Web3.

DIA’s ‘Lumina’ Redefines Oracles With Rollup-Based Trustless Architecture

Open oracle network DIA introduced a new oracle architecture, ‘Lumina.’ With its testnet launching soon, Lumina aims to tackle the ongoing issues of decentralized and trustless data infrastructure in Web3, seeking to establish new standards for oracles and enhance the functionality of its native token, DIA.

“The new design of our architecture is a paradigm shift for oracles and its users that addresses previously accepted shortcomings in the industry,” said Paul Claudius, co-founder of DIA, in a written statement. “We are more than excited to release the manifestation of our founding vision—truly decentralized and transparent oracles that will be easily integrated with our many existing partners,” he added.

Lumina is built on modular components, allowing for advanced oracle functions such as sourcing, verification, storage, processing, and delivery. Importantly, all of Lumina’s essential oracle operations are conducted on DIA’s native Layer 2 rollup, ‘Lasernet.’ This architectural choice leverages recent advancements in Ethereum scaling technology.

The modular architecture approach reexamines trust assumptions throughout the entire value chain. Staking mechanisms incentivize a network of distributed nodes to gather raw trade data from over 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, securing their contributions with the platform’s native token, DIA.

Meanwhile, zero-knowledge components will facilitate the verification of both the raw data and the computations performed. Price data storage from each node and the final price calculation occur on ‘Lasernet’, providing a transparent, immutable, and scalable on-chain processing layer. Additionally, a decentralized messaging protocol transmits the data to the necessary blockchain.

DIA Lumina will be introduced in phases, starting with the launch of the Lasernet testnet and an initial staking campaign. The second phase will involve the rollout of a closed Lasernet mainnet and live staking. The third phase will commence with the open mainnet, allowing widespread participation in the network.

DIA: What Is It? 

It operates as a decentralized oracle network that provides data feeds for various assets, including tokens, LSTs, RWAs, and random numbers, across multiple blockchains. The network is open and permissionless, allowing nodes and stakers to engage in distributed data sourcing secured by both crypto-economic and cryptographic methods. DIA’s rollup ‘Lasernet,’ handles all essential oracle functions, ensuring trustless computation and full verifiability.

DIA has established itself as a leading versatile and transparent cross-chain oracle, integrating with over 50 Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks and delivering data to more than 200 decentralized applications (dApps). It focuses on providing customizable data feeds for a range of on-chain and off-chain information.

“Lumina is the culmination of four years of web3 infrastructure innovation cast into one product,” said Zygis Marazas, DIA’s Head of Product, in a written statement. “It lays the foundation for our vision of a truly decentralized and trustless oracle network that maximizes security and trust while retaining the flexibility to serve any use case,” he added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

