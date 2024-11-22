Gate Ventures Welcomes Laura K. Inamedinova As Principal, Establishing Fund’s Strategic Presence In MENA Region

In Brief Gate Ventures has appointed Laura K. Inamedinova as Principal to oversee investments, manage partnerships, and lead the fund’s growth initiatives.

Venture capital arm of Gate.io, ​​Gate Ventures announced that it has appointed Laura K. Inamedinova as Principal. In this role, Inamedinova will be responsible for overseeing investments, managing partnerships, and driving the fund’s growth initiatives.

“Bringing Laura onboard signifies GVC’s commitment to expanding the fund’s reach in the Middle East,” added Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures, in a written statement. “Her impressive experience in cultivating strategic partnerships and growing Tier-1 projects is instrumental in taking Gate Ventures to the next level,” he added.

Gate VC, with a strong portfolio of Tier-1 projects such as Wormhole, Pyth Network, Sei, 1inch, and others, manages three funds dedicated to supporting early-stage ecosystem projects. As part of its strategy to expand its presence in the MENA region, Laura’s appointment represents a major step forward for the firm.

Prior to joining Gate VC, Inamedinova founded LKI Consulting, a Web3 marketing agency that she grew into an 8-figure business. Her success earned her recognition as one of the “10 Women Entrepreneurs” by Entrepreneur Magazine and among the “Top 10 Women in International Business” by Silicon Valley Times. In 2024, she transitioned the leadership of LKI Consulting to a new management team while retaining her role as the majority shareholder.

An internationally recognized speaker, Inamedinova has delivered over 156 talks across 25+ countries. She will continue to support Gate Ventures’ mission to drive innovation and foster growth in the global blockchain ecosystem, focusing on educating builders and sharing insights on the Web3 space.

Gate Ventures: Pioneering Early-Stage Investments In Blockchain And Digital Assets

Gate Ventures is the venture capital arm of Gate.io, one of the world’s leading and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. The firm specializes in early-stage investments in blockchain technology and digital assets. By collaborating with industry leaders globally, Gate Ventures supports innovative teams and startups with the potential to transform social and financial systems.

As a long-term investor, the firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its portfolio companies, including assistance with product development, operational scaling, and global expansion.

Recently, Gate Ventures teamed up with the developer-focused educational platform HackQuest and the 100+ Accelerator, Developer Community, and Ecosystem Fund to host the Web3 Dev Huddle. The event was held at The Society in Gaysorn Tower, Bangkok.

