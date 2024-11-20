Gate Ventures And HackQuest Host ‘Web3 Dev Huddle’, Exploring Future Of Blockchain And DeFi

In Brief Gate Ventures and HackQuest held the Web3 Dev Huddle in Bangkok, featuring panels, pitch sessions, and discussions for the Web3 developer community, exploring emerging technologies and opportunities within the decentralized ecosystem.

Venture capital division of cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Ventures, and the developer-focused educational platform HackQuest partnered with the 100+ Accelerator, Developer Community, and Ecosystem Fund to host the Web3 Dev Huddle. The event took place at The Society, located in Gaysorn Tower, Bangkok.

“The Web3 Dev Huddle exemplifies our commitment to advancing decentralized technology,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures, in a written statement. “We believe in empowering developers with the resources, community, and insights they need to innovate and succeed,” he added.

The Web3 Dev Huddle provided an immersive platform for the Web3 developer community, featuring panels, pitch sessions, and discussions that explored emerging technologies and opportunities within the decentralized ecosystem. Co-hosted by Open Campus and KIP Protocol, it was supported by ZKcandy, iGam3, Flow, BOTANIKA, and KOL4U. It brought together industry leaders, developers, and innovators to address critical questions and uncover promising prospects shaping the future of Web3.

It was filled with engaging panel discussions, each delving into key aspects of the Web3 ecosystem, such as scalability solutions, developer incentives, security, and the integration of AI in blockchain development. Panels were led by blockchain experts and thought leaders, offering diverse perspectives and highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of Web3 technologies.

Web3 Dev Huddle Spotlights EVM Debate, AI Synergy, And Next-Gen Innovations In Blockchain And DeFi

The day began with a notable session titled The Great Debate: To EVM or Not to EVM, which examined a crucial decision for blockchain developers—whether to adopt Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility or explore non-EVM alternatives. In the subsequent panel titled Developer Ecosystem Building: How to Dev Rel, the discussion shifted to the pivotal role of Developer Relations (Dev Rel) in cultivating vibrant Web3 communities. Later in the event, the transformative potential of AI within decentralized ecosystems took center stage in the panel Web3 Meets AI: The Future of Digital Revolution.

Panelists explored how the integration of AI with Web3’s decentralized framework could lead to smarter decision-making, improved digital asset management, and enriched user experiences.

The event continued with a panel on Unlocking the Potential of Future Finance in Web3, where seasoned investors delved into the transformative impact of decentralized finance (DeFi). In the final panel, Web3 Potential: A VC’s View on the Next Big Wave, prominent venture capitalists shared their insights on emerging trends and sectors ripe for innovation within Web3.

The Web3 Dev Huddle also featured a Pitch Session and Startup Roadshow, where emerging startups showcased innovative projects addressing current challenges in the Web3 space. During the roadshow, five startups—Glittler, iGam3, SoneX, MemeMarket, and Blockus—presented their solutions to a captivated audience of industry leaders and venture capitalists.

Gate Ventures and HackQuest’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic Web3 ecosystem was evident throughout the event. By offering a platform where developers could exchange ideas, build connections, and access mentorship, the organizers showcased their leadership in advancing Web3 innovation.

The Web3 Dev Huddle marked a pivotal moment for Gate Ventures as it continues to broaden its influence within the Web3 space through strategic collaborations and impactful events. Looking ahead, Gate Ventures and HackQuest plan to build on the momentum generated by this gathering with additional events in the series.

