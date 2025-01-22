en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
January 22, 2025

Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M In BugsCoin Ecosystem To Transform Crypto Education

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 22, 2025 at 4:22 am Updated: January 22, 2025 at 5:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 22, 2025 at 4:22 am

In Brief

Gate Ventures has announced a strategic investment of $8.5 million in the BugsCoin ecosystem to accelerate the development of the ANTTALK trading platform and the BGSC token.

Gate Ventures Invests $8.5M in the BugsCoin Ecosystem to Revolutionize Crypto Education

Gate Ventures announced a strategic investment of $8.5 million in the BugsCoin ecosystem. This funding aims to accelerate the development of the ANTTALK trading platform and the BGSC token, which are key elements of the ecosystem. The partnership highlights Gate Ventures’ commitment to advancing cryptocurrency education and fostering global participation in cryptocurrency trading and learning.

Since its launch less than two years ago, INBUMTV has established itself as a leading cryptocurrency education platform with over 600,000 YouTube subscribers. INBUMTV is recognized for offering a safe, risk-free simulated trading experience through ANTTALK, providing users with vital trading skills and strategies.

As part of its expanding ecosystem, INBUMTV introduced BGSC, the central token of the BugsCoin ecosystem. The token is designed to increase user engagement by rewarding participants in trading competitions and group discussions. As of 14:00 (UTC+8) on January 20, BGSC has a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $835 million, with a price of $0.00836, reflecting strong community backing and market potential.

Gate Ventures Empowers The Future Of Crypto Learning

Gate Ventures‘ investment will support INBUMTV’s global growth and technological advancements, enhancing both the ANTTALK platform and the BugsCoin ecosystem. The investment will focus on improving platform functionality and user experience, expanding global outreach efforts to bring cryptocurrency education to wider audiences, and continuing the development of ANTTALK to provide an engaging, practical learning environment for users worldwide.

The collaboration aims to increase the accessibility and understanding of cryptocurrency trading, utilizing the BugsCoin ecosystem to equip both new and experienced investors with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the market.

The partnership between BugsCoin and Gate Ventures is designed to empower cryptocurrency  users while promoting greater transparency and innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. Both parties plan to explore additional educational initiatives that support the sustainable growth of the industry.

Through this investment, Gate Ventures demonstrates its strategic vision within the Web3 and cryptocurrency education sectors, with a clear mission to collaborate with BugsCoin to enhance educational accessibility and drive innovation within the BugsCoin ecosystem and the broader cryptocurrency market.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Gate.io Reserves Exceed $10B With $2.3B Surplus And 128.58% Ratio

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

Ramp Network Expands Partnership With MetaMask To Enable Direct Ethereum Layer 2 Cashouts For Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

Why Bitcoin and Stablecoins Are Poised to Revolutionize the US Financial System Amid Regulatory Shifts

by Victoria d'Este
January 22, 2025

Binance HODLer Airdrops Announces Animecoin, Allowing BNB Simple Earn Subscribers To Secure ANIME Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gate.io Reserves Exceed $10B With $2.3B Surplus And 128.58% Ratio

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

Ramp Network Expands Partnership With MetaMask To Enable Direct Ethereum Layer 2 Cashouts For Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

Binance HODLer Airdrops Announces Animecoin, Allowing BNB Simple Earn Subscribers To Secure ANIME Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

QCP Capital: SEC’s Establishment Of New Crypto Task Force Could Mark Turning Point For Digital Assets

by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Gate.io Reserves Exceed $10B With $2.3B Surplus And 128.58% Ratio
News Report Technology
Gate.io Reserves Exceed $10B With $2.3B Surplus And 128.58% Ratio
by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025
Ramp Network Expands Partnership With MetaMask To Enable Direct Ethereum Layer 2 Cashouts For Users
News Report Technology
Ramp Network Expands Partnership With MetaMask To Enable Direct Ethereum Layer 2 Cashouts For Users
by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025
Why Bitcoin and Stablecoins Are Poised to Revolutionize the US Financial System Amid Regulatory Shifts
Opinion Business Markets Technology
Why Bitcoin and Stablecoins Are Poised to Revolutionize the US Financial System Amid Regulatory Shifts
by Victoria d'Este
January 22, 2025
Binance HODLer Airdrops Announces Animecoin, Allowing BNB Simple Earn Subscribers To Secure ANIME Rewards
News Report Technology
Binance HODLer Airdrops Announces Animecoin, Allowing BNB Simple Earn Subscribers To Secure ANIME Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
January 22, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.