Gate Ventures Commits $20M To Support BNB Incubation Alliance

In Brief Gate Ventures has committed $20 million to the BNB Incubation Alliance to support the development of emerging blockchain projects and promote the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.

Venture capital division of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Ventures announced that it has committed $20 million to the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA), a global initiative launched by BNB Chain and Binance Labs. This strategic investment highlights Gate Ventures’ commitment to supporting the development of emerging blockchain projects and promoting the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.

The BIA is an impactful incubator initiative designed to unite venture capitalists, incubators, and developer communities to support the growth of emerging blockchain projects. Through offering financial support, mentorship, and technical expertise, BIA works in tandem with BNB Chain’s goal of driving blockchain innovation and facilitating the onboarding of the next wave of Web3 users.

“Gate Ventures is confident in the potential of the BNB Chain ecosystem, with its scalable infrastructure in DeFi, AI, DePIN, and DeSoc, and our partnership with BNB Chain to empower early-stage blockchain projects through resources, mentorship, and strategic opportunities to drive innovation and mass adoption,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures, in a written statement.

“This commitment to the alliance solidifies our joint efforts with VCs and projects to meet at BIA and empower Web3 builders in AI, DeFi, and other innovative use cases on BNB Chain,” said Ben Safaric, GTM and Ecosystem Growth at BNB Chain, in a written statement.

Gate.io And BNB Chain: Accelerating Web3 Development Together

Gate Ventures’ commitment to the BIA program highlights its strategic focus on supporting promising blockchain projects and collaborating with ecosystems dedicated to achieving real-world impact and mainstream adoption. The BIA program, led by BNB Chain, offers participating startups access to a wide range of resources and opportunities, including a fast track to the prestigious Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program, an accelerator program for builders, founders, and developers focused on growing the BNB Chain ecosystem. Additionally, it promises potential investment opportunities, while BNB Chain will offer grants to fund innovative ideas. The program also includes Launch-as-a-Service (LaaS), which delivers comprehensive support for launching decentralized applications (dApps) on BNB Chain, and full ecosystem support covering infrastructure, security, treasury, business growth, and marketing.

This initiative reflects Gate Ventures’ ongoing mission to empower startups and developers, contributing to a more inclusive and innovative Web3 ecosystem. With this investment, Gate Ventures strengthens its position as a leader in advancing blockchain development and fostering valuable industry collaborations.

