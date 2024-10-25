Bitget Launches Community Signal Tool 3.0 And Kicks Off Copy Trading Campaign With 10,000 USDT In Rewards

In Brief Bitget has upgraded its trading signal bot, enabling users to share signals across Telegram, X, Instagram, Facebook, and WeChat to enhance communication efficiency.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced an upgrade to its trading signal bot, Community Signal Tool 3.0. This new version enables users to share trading signals across multiple social platforms, including Telegram, X, Instagram, Facebook, and WeChat, aiming to enhance communication efficiency.

The updated tool also simplifies copy trading: users can quickly follow a signal by copying a passcode and instantly placing an order, reducing the chance of missing key market opportunities. It also offers real-time data analytics, allowing traders to monitor their performance live and make timely adjustments to optimize their strategies.

As part of the launch, Bitget introduced weekly incentives for signal providers and followers. During the promotion, signal providers who complete identity verification and have followers execute copy trades on both initial and subsequent signals can earn up to 500 USDT each week.

In order to incentivize consistent trading activity, rewards will be offered based on the number of active signal copiers and their trading frequency. For traders who complete signal orders on at least three days within a week, rewards scale according to the number of copiers: with 8 or more active traders, providers receive 4 USDT per copier with successful signal orders, for 20 or more active traders, the reward rises to 6 USDT per copier, and for 40 or more, providers earn 8 USDT per copier.

Bitget Offers Users To Complete Signal Copy Trades To Earn From 10,000 USDT Prize Pool Each Week

Additionally, users can compete for a weekly reward pool of 10,000 USDT by completing their first signal copy trade and meeting trading volume milestones. Completing the first signal copy trade grants users 10 USDT per copier while reaching a weekly signal copy trading volume of 1,000 USDT unlocks a 1,000 USDT reward pool. For users who achieve 5,000 USDT in volume, there’s access to a 3,000 USDT pool, and for those who reach 10,000 USDT in volume, a 6,000 USDT pool becomes available.

Bitget is a prominent derivatives exchange recognized for its significant trading volumes and a global user base exceeding 19 million. The platform provides Futures Copy Trading, which allows users to replicate the futures orders of experienced traders, enabling them to potentially profit at a professional level. Additionally, Spot Copy Trading connects users with elite traders who are adept at navigating volatile markets, offering strategies for maximizing gains.

