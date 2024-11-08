Gate.io Kicks Off Ola Network Incentive Event With $20,000 Prize Pool

In Brief Gate.io announced the listing of Ola Network’s OLA token and a program allowing users to make pre-deposits to earn from a $20,000 reward pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io is set to list Ola Network (OLA) on its platform on November 14th at 11:00 UTC. Leading up to the listing, Gate.io has introduced a rewards program that allows users who make qualifying pre-deposits to participate in a $20,000 OLA reward pool.

According to the event details, users who deposit a minimum of $10 in OLA during the specified period are eligible to receive a portion of the $20,000 reward pool. All eligible participants will receive rewards, and the event is open until November 13th at 07:59 UTC. This opportunity is available to both current and new users, who can join by completing a quick registration. Gate.io also encourages participants to explore the broader Ola Network ecosystem.

Ola Network aims to enhance the Bitcoin ecosystem by leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) data transmission to unlock up to $1.5 trillion in BTC assets. Its primary products, Onis and Massive, create a comprehensive ecosystem where users can participate in various roles, such as BitVM challengers, ZK bridge monitors, ZK validation nodes, and data availability samplers.

Gate.io Sets New Record For Total Trading Volume, While Its User Base Surpasses 17M

Gate.io operates as a centralized exchange, providing users with access to a broad selection of digital assets. With support for more than 1,400 cryptocurrencies and over 2,500 trading pairs, it stands as one of the most prominent exchanges in the industry.

Recently, Gate.io published its third-quarter 2024 report, highlighting considerable growth in both trading volume and user numbers. The platform recorded a total trading volume of approximately $720 billion, with spot trading contributing around $320 billion of that total. Additionally, over 1.28 million new users joined the exchange, bringing its total registered user base to over 17 million. This growth is largely attributed to Gate.io’s commitment to ongoing product innovation and service enhancements.

