Gate.io Sets New Record For Total Trading Volume In Q3 2024 As Its User Base Surpasses 17M

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io reported strong growth in Q3, attributing its success to product innovation, service enhancements, and community engagement.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io reported strong growth during the third quarter of 2024, attributing its success to ongoing product innovation, service enhancements, and active community engagement despite facing a challenging market environment. The platform’s latest quarterly report highlights notable increases in trading volume and user base expansion.

During Q3 2024, Gate.io’s total trading volume reached approximately $720 billion, with spot trading accounting for around $320 billion. The exchange attracted over 1.28 million new users, bringing the total number of registered users to more than 17 million. The growth was bolstered by the addition of 156 new listings and 44 popular on-chain projects in the Pilot Trading Section. Furthermore, Gate.io’s Web3 ecosystem has expanded, now supporting over 100 major blockchains with assets valued at $560 million.

Gate.io Startup played a crucial role in the platform’s success, distributing nearly $6 million in airdrops through various early-stage projects. In Q3 alone, the Startup platform launched 32 new coin mining projects and conducted 35 successful airdrop events. The introduction of the Pilot Trading Section in September offered users a fresh way to engage with trending on-chain projects, further enhancing user participation and investment opportunities.

In the meantime, Gate Earn launched new staking products, with the total value of staked assets exceeding $90 million. The platform’s quantitative trading strategies expanded to include 200,000 active strategies, with futures grid trading volume increasing by 6% and Martingale strategy trading volume rising by 13.15%. These developments highlight Gate.io’s dedication to offering a wide range of dynamic trading options.

Additionally, Gate.io has improved its security and operational efficiency through strategic global partnerships and technological enhancements. The platform’s reserve report indicated an increase in reserves for major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH, further demonstrating its commitment to security and transparency.

Gate.io Strengthens Cross-Industry Collaboration And Achieves Milestones In Educational Outreach And Research

Additionally, Gate.io announced a partnership with Inter as the official sleeve sponsor, marking the start of a transformative collaboration that aims to broaden its influence across various industries. This partnership emphasizes the integration of blockchain technology in the sports sector, signaling a new era of cross-industry collaboration. Additionally, the platform has actively participated in and hosted major industry events, with its charitable initiative, Gate Charity, conducting approximately 20 events across eight countries and assisting around 1,000 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Gate Live hosted 13,000 live sessions, garnering over 3.36 million views, and focused on providing comprehensive blockchain education and market analysis.

Furthermore, Gate Learn and Gate Research have been highly productive, publishing around 1,000 articles, courses, and research reports aimed at advancing blockchain education and offering detailed insights into the industry. These resources are designed to enhance the platform’s community-building initiatives.

Gate.io operates as a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, providing access to a diverse array of digital assets. The platform supports over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, placing it among the top exchanges in the industry. As of the latest data, Gate.io‘s daily trading volume exceeds $2 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson