Fortune Names Gate.io Among Top 10 Fintech Innovators Asia For Blockchain And Crypto

In Brief Fortune announced its 2024 Fintech Innovatorss Asia list, featuring Gate.io among the top 10 in the “Blockchain and Crypto” category.

The American business magazine Fortune announced its 2024 Fintech Innovators Asia list, featuring Gate.io among the top 10 in the “Blockchain and Crypto” category. This recognition highlights Gate.io’s leadership in technology innovation and market expansion, particularly in blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions across Asia.

The Fintech Innovators Asia list celebrates 60 of the most impactful financial services companies in the Asia-Pacific region—a market with billions of consumers, including many who are unbanked or underbanked. With a strong demand for inclusive financial technology, Gate.io’s top-10 ranking highlights its commitment to delivering accessible, innovative solutions that address these diverse financial needs.

In a competitive blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, Gate.io has remained focused on its mission to innovate with a user-centered approach, creating secure and reliable products that distinguish it within the market. As global finance continues to evolve, Gate.io is expanding the scope of fintech, solidifying its role as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. This recognition by Fortune is an important milestone, acknowledging Gate.io’s pivotal role in shaping the future of finance, noted the company in a written statement.

Gate.io functions as a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, offering users access to a wide range of digital assets. With support for over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, it ranks among the industry’s leading exchanges. As of the current writing, the platform’s daily trading volume surpasses $2 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Recently, Gate.io released its third-quarter 2024 report, registering considerable growth in trading volume and an expanding user base. The exchange’s total trading volume reached approximately $720 billion, with spot trading accounting for around $320 billion. It has also attracted over 1.28 million new users, bringing the total number of registered users to more than 17 million.

This progress is credited to the platform’s continued focus on product innovation, service improvements, and active community involvement, even amid challenging market conditions.

