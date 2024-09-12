Gate.io And AWS To Host ‘Gateway To Championships’ Event Featuring Key Figures From FC Internazionale Milano

In Brief Gate.io and FC Internazionale Milano will hold a grand signing ceremony to finalize a partnership at the “Gateway to Championships” event.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io and FC Internazionale Milano will hold a grand signing ceremony to finalize a major partnership at the “Gateway to Championships” event. This event, co-hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS), will take place on September 18th at the renowned Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

Enhancing the event, Luca Danovaro, Inter’s Chief Revenue Officer, will be present to give a speech. Additionally, Andrea Ranocchia, a former player and club legend for Inter, will offer VIP guests special photo opportunities.

In addition to the partnership between Gate.io and Inter partnership, the “Gateway to Championships” event will showcase a notable lineup of keynote speeches from industry leaders. In particular, Dr. Lin Han, founder and chief executive officer of Gate.io, will present his vision for the future of blockchain and its global impact on various industries. Attendees will also hear from a representative of AWS’s Global Web3 Management Team, who will discuss how AWS utilizes cloud services and AI innovation to support and advance the blockchain industry within the Web3 ecosystem.

Gateway to Championships: Blockchain Innovators and Industry Leaders Converge For Insightful Panels And Exclusive Networking

Furthermore, the event will include expert-led panel discussions examining the evolving role of blockchain in global industries. This panel will feature leading thought leaders from the blockchain and Web3 sectors, providing advanced insights into the impact and future of decentralized technologies. Attendees will also have the chance to network with prominent figures, venture capital firms, and Web3 innovators. For select guests, the evening will conclude with an exclusive VIP dinner, offering a more intimate setting to build connections with industry leaders, accompanied by live DJ entertainment.

The “Gateway to Championships” event is not only a gathering of industry leaders. It is also a platform that demonstrates the transformative impact of blockchain technology across various sectors. Featuring key contributions from AWS and Inter, the event highlights the increasing mainstream influence of blockchain while providing attendees with an opportunity to witness a historic collaboration. Additionally, Gate.io will independently host SOCCER2050, a friendly football match, on September 17th.

