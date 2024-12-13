en en
Business News Report Technology
December 13, 2024

Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 13, 2024
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2024 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Gate.io’s Kevin Lee addressed recent false allegations about the platform during a special AMA livestream, providing clarity and reassurance to users.

Gate.io Addresses Rumors In Official AMA: ‘Reserves Exceed $10B, Securing Fourth Global Rank’

Chief Business Officer of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Kevin Lee, addressed recent false allegations about the platform during a special AMA livestream, offering clarity and reassurance to users. In his first public response to the claims, Kevin Lee presented updated, detailed data highlighting Gate.io’s strong operational capabilities and unwavering dedication to its global user base. The session not only debunked the rumors but also highlighted Gate.io’s leadership and sense of responsibility within the cryptocurrency sector.

During the livestream, he reaffirmed Gate.io’s priority of safeguarding user assets and upholding transparent management practices. He disclosed that the platform’s reserve fund has now exceeded $10 billion, placing it as the fourth-largest globally in the sector—a benchmark that far surpasses industry standards and reinforces Gate.io’s ability to provide unmatched asset security.

The CBO also clarified that all platform functions, including deposits, withdrawals, and trading, are operating seamlessly, countering recent unfounded claims of operational issues. He encouraged the crypto community to reject malicious competition and the dissemination of false information, emphasizing the importance of fostering a healthy and constructive environment for the market’s development.

The rumors, spread by certain actors, involved fabricated screenshots and forged addresses to create misleading transaction data. These included manipulated images of withdrawal error pages that deliberately excluded Gate.io’s explanations for specific cases, leading to baseless claims such as “withdrawals are not possible.”

In response, Kevin Lee strongly condemned these deceptive tactics and reaffirmed Gate.io’s commitment to educating users about the risks of misinformation. He urged users to verify the authenticity of any information and avoid being swayed by manipulated content. Gate.io, he added, is continuously enhancing its security protocols to provide a more transparent and reliable trading environment for its users.

Gate.io Reports Record-Breaking Metrics Across The Board, Setting Industry Standards

During the livestream, Kevin Lee addressed the recent rumors about Gate.io by presenting concrete data and achievements, aiming to reinforce market confidence and provide a factual narrative.

Gate.io has cemented its position as a top-five global platform in terms of website traffic within the cryptocurrency sector, demonstrating sustained user interest and engagement. For trading depth, the platform ranks first globally in both the spot and derivatives markets, delivering a reliable and competitive trading experience for its users.

In the token listing, Gate.io leads the industry by offering fast and diverse token launches, particularly excelling in spot trading and small-cap derivatives markets. This agility aligns with the platform’s mission to meet the evolving needs of its global user base. Its spot trading growth rate has surged over 290%, outperforming industry averages. Additionally, Gate.io’s reserves, fully backed and exceeding industry benchmarks by 20%, further illustrate its focus on security and stability for users.

Highlighting innovation, the executive showcased Gate.io’s achievements in creating user-centric features. The Startup program has distributed more than $120 million in airdrops, fostering mutually beneficial opportunities for emerging projects and users. The platform’s grid trading tool has attracted over 300,000 users, with cumulative trading volumes exceeding $20 billion. Similarly, the HODL & Earn program has grown to nearly $2 billion in scale, emphasizing Gate.io’s commitment to providing diversified earning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Gate.io’s native token, GT, has demonstrated consistent growth, peaking at an all-time high of $13.89. Its deflationary model has led to the burning of over $180 million worth of tokens, continuously enhancing value for its holders.

The AMA served as a definitive response to dispel recent misinformation, emphasizing Gate.io’s unwavering dedication to secure, transparent, and stable operations. Kevin Lee reiterated the importance of a collaborative approach within the sector, calling on participants to focus on creating a thriving and sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem through mutual efforts.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

