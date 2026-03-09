en en
News Report Technology
March 09, 2026

Gate Introduces AI Quant Workspace To Simplify Strategy Generation And Live Trading Execution

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 09, 2026
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 09, 2026 at 1:51 am

In Brief

Gate has launched the AI Quant Workspace, a platform that allows users to generate, backtest, and deploy quantitative trading strategies using natural language without any programming knowledge.

Gate Launches AI Quant Workspace Enabling Zero-Code Strategy Generation And One-Click Deployment

Gate, a leading digital asset trading platform, has launched the AI Quant Workspace, a platform that integrates strategy ideation, historical backtesting, and live trading execution into a single system. The product allows users to generate fully executable quantitative trading strategies by describing their ideas in natural language, without requiring any programming knowledge. Once a strategy is defined, the system automatically performs backtesting with historical market data and supports one-click deployment to live markets, effectively providing each user with access to a quant trading workflow.

Quantitative trading has traditionally been limited by two significant barriers: the need to write code and the complexity of establishing backtesting environments. Even traders with deep market knowledge have faced challenges entering the field due to the technical demands of Python programming or managing data and testing infrastructure. The AI Quant Workspace is designed to remove these obstacles, allowing traders to focus on market insights and decision-making while the platform handles the technical execution of strategy creation and testing.

Natural Language Interaction And Automated Backtesting

The platform operates through natural language interaction, enabling users to describe trading logic in simple terms and receive fully developed strategy code. This approach lowers the technical entry point for quantitative trading, allowing participants without programming experience to translate market ideas into actionable strategies.

Once generated, strategies undergo automated backtesting using real historical data. Users can visually compare multiple strategies and adjust historical timeframes to evaluate performance from various perspectives. This process allows for thorough validation and continuous parameter optimization, helping traders improve strategy stability and risk management before live deployment.

Strategies that pass backtesting can be deployed to live markets with a single action, connecting the full workflow from ideation to execution. This closed-loop system accelerates the transformation of insights into actionable trading strategies and supports continuous iteration and scalable deployment.

The AI Quant Workspace builds on Gate’s existing AI infrastructure, including the previously launched Gate for AI, which provided a unified entry point for centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets, real-time news, and on-chain data. By leveraging this integrated architecture, the new workspace extends AI capabilities into quantitative strategy generation and automated trade execution.

Looking forward, the platform is expected to continue expanding its features, aiming to enable users to transform trading ideas into verifiable, executable strategies that can be continuously optimized and applied in live markets.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

